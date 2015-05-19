Plains GP Holdings LP
Plains GP Holdings LP
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.17%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PAGP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PAGP Dividend Growth
News & Research
News
News
Plains All American Pipeline and Western Midstream Partners Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Aon Plc. Increases Dividend by 10%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout.
News
Starwood Waypoint Homes Decreases Dividend by 50%
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of a four U.S. Equities that saw a...
News
Analyst Moves: POT, NTES, HII, PAGP
Jeff Valks
|
Analyst upgrades and downgrades for May 19
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) has direct and indirect partnership interests in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) which is a limited partnership that focuses on transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil and refined products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.
