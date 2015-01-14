Energy Transfer Partners L.P.
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Blackstone and IBM Earnings Beat Estimates, while GE Sees Big Miss
Brian Mathews
|
By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into...
News
Trending: France Votes In Macron; Apple Tops $800 Billion
Sam Bourgi
|
This week, France is trending on Dividend.com as Macron is voted in.
News
Energy Transfer Partners Sees a 48% Dividend Decrease Over Last Quarter's
Anish Sharma
|
Find a snapshot of five major U.S. equities that saw a decrease in...
News
Will Trump Power the Pipelines?
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors looking for income, the major energy infrastructure names have become a...
Research
Italy’s Future in the European Union
The Domino Effect That Quitaly Might Have
Sam Bourgi
|
The political state of the European Union (EU) has been in disarray since...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) is a limited partnership engaged in natural gas operations, and is managed by its general partner, Energy Transfer Partners GP. The Company’s operations include natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage. ETP was founded in 1995, and is based in Dallas, TX. Energy Transfer Partners is largely affected by its high level of debt and thus increasing interest rates. As well, inability to find acceptable debt and equity financing may mean that capital projects on behalf of ETP may not be completed. Energy Transfer Partners has been paying dividends since 1996, and has increased them annually since 2013. Energy Transfer Partners pays its dividends quarterly.
