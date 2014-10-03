Enbridge Energy Partners L.P.
EEP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EEP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Caterpillar Climbs 4 Places on Most Watched Stocks List With Strong 2018 Outlook
Anish Sharma
|
Last week Caterpillar upgraded its 2018 profit outlook as it now expects its...
News
Enbridge Energy Partners LP: Still Hurt From the FERC's Decision
Brian Mathews
|
Enbridge Energy, like most other MLPs, was negatively affected by the recent tax...
News
Eaton Corp Moves up 9 Places in Nearly 4 Months on Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
The list has been designed to help income investors navigate the top dividend...
News
Enbridge’s Mega-Merger Will Result in Dividend Gold
Aaron Levitt
|
Enbridge’s Mega-Merger Will Result in Dividend Gold
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend University
Everything Dividend Investors Need to Know About MLPs
Jared Cummans
|
Master limited partnerships' (MLPs) key facts and information.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
4 Dividend-Friendly Industries
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
4 Dividend-Friendly Industries
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) is a energy company which is focused on three core businesses, crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transportation and distribution, and green energy. The company was founded 1949, and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.
