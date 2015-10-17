Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.
BWP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BWP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BWP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Are MLPs Dying?
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to a variety of factors – from regulation to simplification efforts –...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners(BWP) is a limited partnership that owns and operates interstate natural gas pipeline systems including integrated storage facilities. The company has about 14,200 miles of pipelines, directly serving customers in 12 U.S. states. The company was founded in 2004, and is based in Houston, TX.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.30
$0.30
-6.250%
$17.15
$0.06
0.351%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$13.55
-$0.45
-3.214%
$6.18
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.94
-$0.03
-3.093%
$0.03
$0.03
-33.333%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
BWP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover