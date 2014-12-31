Vanguard Natural Resouces, LLC.
Vanguard Natural Resouces, LLC.
VNR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
VNR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
VNR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Linn, Chesapeake, and Potential Energy Bankruptcies
Bob Ciura
|
Upstream oil and gas operators with high debt loads might soon be headed...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Comparing Average Dividend Yield by Sector
Shauna O'Brien
|
We look at dividend yields in every major economic sector and how they...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Vanguard Natural Resources (VNR) focuses on acquiring and developing oil and natural gas properties in the US. VNR operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana, the southern portion of the Appalachian Basin, South Texas, the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana; Mississippi, and the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2006, and is based in Houston, TX.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$27.36
$0.05
0.183%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$32.89
-$0.44
-1.320%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.09
$0.04
80.000%
$0.50
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
VNR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover