EXCO Resources
XCO Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
XCO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
XCO Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
EXCO Resources (XCO) engages in the acquisition, development, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused on the North American oil and natural gas areas, including the east Texas/north Louisiana, Appalachia, mid-continent, and Permian. The company also involves in midstream operations in the east Texas/north Louisiana area. As of December 31, 2008, EXCO Resources' proved reserves were approximately 1.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent. It also operated 11,973 gross wells. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Akron, Ohio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; and The Woodlands, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$27.36
$0.05
0.183%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$32.89
-$0.44
-1.320%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.09
$0.04
80.000%
$0.50
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
XCO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover