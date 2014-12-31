Linn Energy LLC.
Linn Energy LLC.
LINE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LINE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
LINE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Linn, Chesapeake, and Potential Energy Bankruptcies
Bob Ciura
|
Upstream oil and gas operators with high debt loads might soon be headed...
News
Look Before You Leap Into MLPs
Aaron Levitt
|
Look Before You Leap Into MLPs
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Comparing Average Dividend Yield by Sector
Shauna O'Brien
|
We look at dividend yields in every major economic sector and how they...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Linn Energy LLC (LINE) is a Houston, Texas-based oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. It operates properties in the Mid-Continent (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas), Permian Basin (West Texas and New Mexico), Hugoton Basin, Rockies, Michigan and California. It was founded in 2003. Linn Energy LLC is affected by exploration risk and access to capital. It has been growing since the financial crisis through aggressive strategies and acquisitions. In December 2013, it acquired Berry Petroleum for about $2.5 billion. Linn Energy LLC has been operating at a loss since 2012. It has dramatically increased its long-term debt since 2011 as well. Linn Energy LLC has been paying dividends since 2006, and it has been consistently increasing them. In 2013, Linn Energy LLC switched from paying dividends quarterly to monthly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.22
-$0.01
-4.348%
$10.32
$0.45
4.559%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.83
$3.83
-2.168%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LINE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover