Breitburn Energy Partners L.P.
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BBEP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Linn, Chesapeake, and Potential Energy Bankruptcies
Bob Ciura
|
Upstream oil and gas operators with high debt loads might soon be headed...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Breitburn Energy Partners (BBEP) is an independent oil and gas partnership that focuses on the acquisition, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties in the U.S. The company aims to generate cash flow to make distributions to its unit holders. The company is based in Los Angeles. Breitburn Energy Partners is largely affected by volatile commodity prices, and can have varying profits and dividends as a result. Breitburn Energy Partners has been paying dividends since 2007, and has increased its dividend annually since 2010. Breitburn Energy Partners pays its dividend monthly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.19
$0.19
-22.857%
$121.65
-$0.59
-0.483%
$23.98
$1.98
9.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.01
-$0.09
-8.182%
$0.32
$0.32
-6.452%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.11
$0.00
0.000%
