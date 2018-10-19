SuperValu
SVU Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SVU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SVU Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Retail Consumer Staples
Additional Links:
SuperValu- (SVU)-operates as a grocery company in the United States. The company conducts its retail operations under three retail food store formats: combination stores, food stores, and limited assortment food stores under Albertsons, Save-A-Lot, Shaw's Supermarkets, Jewel-Osco, Acme Markets, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Lucky, Shop 'n Save, Scott's, Star Markets, Bristol Farms, bigg's, Hornbacher's, and Sunflower Market banners. As of February 24, 2007, the company operated 2,478 retail stores, including 858 licensed Save-A-Lot stores. It also served as the grocery supplier to approximately 2,200 stores, in addition to its own regional banner store network and approximately 400 additional stores. The company was founded in 1871. It was formerly known as Winston and Newell Company and changed its name to Super Valu in 1954. Further, it changed its name to SUPERVALU, INC. in 1992. SUPERVALU is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.12
-$0.03
-20.000%
$2.55
$0.01
0.394%
$2.24
-$0.06
-2.609%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.17
-$0.16
-6.867%
$10.01
$0.01
0.100%
$21.40
-$0.53
-2.417%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$64.50
$1.75
2.789%
$97.90
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SVU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover