L Brands Inc.
Compare LB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
LB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
LB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-50.00%
|
-50.00%
|
-11.76%
|
100.00%
|
300.00%
|
0
Trade LB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading LB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading LB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for July 31: The End of Another Volatile Month
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, stocks continued to ebb and flow throughout the week.
News
TJX Companies & Footlocker: Latest COVID-19 Victims in Retail Industry
Justin Kuepper
|
Let's take a look at how COVID-19 has impacted retail store operators.
News
L Brands, Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
L Brands, Inc. Suspends Dividend
News
The Market Wrap for May 24: Trade Keeps Hitting the Markets
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out our latest edition of the market wrap.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Retail Discretionary
Additional Links:
This company operates as a specialty retailer of womens intimate and other apparel, beauty, and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers lingerie, fragrances, cosmetics, shower gels, lotions, antibacterial soaps, and accessories under the Victorias Secret, Victorias Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn Candle Company, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brand names. The company sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores, Websites, and catalogues, as well as through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. As of March 12, 2012, it operated 2,620 specialty stores in the United States; and approximately 700 company-operated and franchised additional locations world-wide. The company, formerly known as The Limited, Inc., was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$110.04
-$1.71
-1.530%
$9.83
$1.07
12.215%
$4.00
$0.50
14.286%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.18
$0.01
5.882%
$16.63
$0.02
0.120%
$59.07
-$0.20
-0.337%
$109.20
$21.84
25.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover