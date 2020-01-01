LRI Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A
Stock (NASDAQ)
LGNS
Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
LGNS: NASDAQ (Stock)
LRI Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A
Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
LGNS: NASDAQ (Stock)
LRI Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A
Dividend policy
Inactive
Price as of:
Not trading
Watchlist
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LGNS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
Declared
Paid
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover