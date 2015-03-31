IAC Interactive Corp.
IAC Interactive Corp.
IACI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
IACI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
IACI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for June 26
Abhishek Gupte
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades on June 26, we’ve...
News
Analyst Moves: Apple, InterActiveCorp, RR Donnelley, More (AAPL, IACI, RRD, More)
Shauna O'Brien
|
There were several big-name analyst moves before the opening bell on Tuesday.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
This company operates in four segments: Search, Match, ServiceMagic, and Media and Other. The Search segment develops, markets, and distributes various downloadable toolbars; provide search, reference, and content services through its destination search and other Websites, including Ask.com and Dictionary.com; and aggregates and integrates local advertising and content for distribution to publishers on Web and mobile platforms, as well as markets and distributes mobile applications through which it provides search and additional services. The Match segment provides subscription-based and advertiser-supported online personals services through its Websites, including Match.com, Chemistry.com, BlackPeopleMeet.com, SeniorPeopleMeet.com, Singlesnet.com, and OKCupid.com, as well as through mobile applications. The ServiceMagic segment offers Market Match service that matches consumers with service professionals; Exact Match, which optimizes the placement of service professional profiles in a range of marketing vehicles; and 1800Contractor.com, an online directory of service professionals. This segment also offers Website design and hosting services for its service professionals. The Media and Other segment operates BustedTees.com, an online t-shirt retailer; Vimeo, a Website on which users can upload, share, and view video; Pronto.com, a comparison search engine; Shoebuy, an Internet retailer of footwear, and related apparel and accessories; and Proust.com, where users ask and answer questions, as well as provides online entertainment services, and creates video content for various distribution platforms. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp and changed its name to IAC/InterActiveCorp in July 2004. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
