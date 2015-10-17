Regal Entertainment Group
Regal Entertainment Group
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
News & Research
News
News
Microsoft Corporation Leads 155 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 155 stocks include sixteen dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
Regal Entertainment Group- (RGC)-is the largest motion picture exhibitor in the world. The Company's theatre circuit, comprising Regal Cinemas, United Artists Theatres and Edwards Theatres, operates 6,388 screens in 527 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Regal operates in all of the top 33 and 44 of the top 50 U.S. designated market areas. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit not only provide its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience, but is also an exceptional platform to realize economies of scale in theatre operations.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.04
-$0.01
-20.000%
$0.06
-$0.02
-25.000%
$32.24
$0.80
2.545%
$60.05
-$2.16
-3.472%
$1.69
-$0.08
-4.520%
$633.92
-$2.97
-0.466%
$33.20
-$0.20
-0.599%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed.
