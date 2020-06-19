Welcome to Dividend.com
Whats Your Plan for Retirement

Practice Management

Longevity Planning, Staying Relevant and Keeping a Healthy Mindset

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Jun 22, 2020

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
 
This week, we are tackling the subjects of longevity planning, staying relevant and keeping a positive mindset through the COVID-19 crisis. First, we have a piece that focuses on how longevity is changing retirement planning. Our next piece centers on staying relevant in your marketplace. Finally, we have a piece that discusses keeping a healthy perspective under the current circumstances.
 
Longevity is changing how retirees navigate their golden years. This insightful piece focuses on the shift from retirement planning to longevity planning and how advisors and clients need to work together to create a more comprehensive vision of retirement.
 
- Longevity Planning: Help Clients Envision New Retirement Realities
 
Change happens faster than ever before and how you respond is crucial. Read this piece for branding ideas to avoid becoming irrelevant with your clients and prospects.
 
- How to Avoid Becoming Irrelevant in the New Decade?
 
COVID-19 has been an extreme challenge for financial advisors both personally and professionally. This author provides some great tips to keep a healthy mindset to continue to serve your clients and prospects.
 
How to Keep a Healthy Mindset Throughout COVID-19?
 
