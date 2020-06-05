Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

This week we are looking at three different topics that are all important to your advisory practice right now. First up is a piece that looks at client review during the COVID crisis. Next is a piece that discusses creating a digital storefront policy for your practice. Our final piece this week provides a YouTube guide for financial advisors.

When face-to-face meetings aren’t an option during the pandemic, how do you conduct client reviews? This piece offers a great guide to assist you.

- The Anatomy of a Client Review

Have you created a proactive document for your practice that explains to clients and prospects how you can safely provide digital service to them? Check this piece out to help you get started creating your Digital Storefront Policy for your advisory practice.

- Creating a Digital Storefront

YouTube rules the online video world. Your clients and prospects are heading to YouTube to be entertained and informed. Here’s a fantastic read to help you get started creating and publishing your own YouTube content for your business practice.

- A Financial Advisor’s Guide to YouTube

