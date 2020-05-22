News
Nike, Union Pacific and Lockheed Martin Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Practice Management
Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ May 25, 2020
Every fortnight, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
This week, we are looking at the topics of reassuring clients during the COVID-19 crisis, reopening your office and virtual meeting etiquette. First, we have a great read about how to reassure your clients during these challenging times. Next, we have a podcast that discusses creating a plan to reopen your office. Our final piece this week covers best practices for virtually communicating with clients and prospects.
Your clients are nervous right now. Here’s a good read that provides 5 ways to reassure your clients and show them you care during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Ways to Reassure your Clients during the Crisis
As states begin to reopen, what is your plan to reopen your office? Check out this podcast for what to consider before opening your doors again.
- How to Put Together a Plan to Reopen Your Office
Chances are, like most advisors, you’ve had some embarrassing moments during your virtual meetings from home. While some advisors may be pros now at conducting meetings virtually, here’s a quick read on virtual business etiquette.
- Virtual Meeting Business Etiquette
