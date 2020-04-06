Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Practice Management

3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: October 14 Edition

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Oct 14, 2019

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

This week we are looking at topics that relate to investor behaviors. First up is a piece that discusses common subconscious behaviors of investors. Next we are looking at a piece that looks at what prompts investors to seek financial advice. Our final piece this week provides tips on how to get clients to take action when they are stalling on investing with you.

This piece overviews the common subconscious financial behaviors that many investors possess and how to help your clients get through them.

- The Psychology of Client Behavior

What causes investors to seek out your advice? Typically it is due to life transitions. This is a great read that provides you with insight into nine reasons prospects seek out financial advice.

- Financial Stress in Times of Transition

Do you struggle with clients and prospects who do not take action to invest? This piece discusses how to influence them to act.

- Why People Postpone Investing and How to Convince Them to Act

