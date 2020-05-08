Practice Management
3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: May 11 Edition
This week we are focusing on how advisory practices are changing during the...
Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.
Your personalized experience is almost ready.
Thank you!
Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.
Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience
Practice Management
Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ May 11, 2020
Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
This week we are looking at how advisory practices are changing during the COVID crisis, becoming a delegator and the importance of connecting with both spouses in your client relationships. Our first piece looks at how our industry is evolving during the pandemic. Our next piece this week focuses on empowering your inner delegator to maximize your productivity. The last piece we are looking at this week concentrates on the importance of focusing on both spouses in your client relationships.
There’s no doubt the financial industry has changed. Advisors’ businesses are continuing to evolve and financial advisors are taking good care of clients during this pandemic. Here’s a great piece about positive changes that are happening.
- How Advisory Practices are Evolving During Shelter in PlaceAre you a perfectionist? When you are a perfectionist in your business you become your own worst enemy by doing it all and not delegating. This can be a productivity disaster. Check this piece out to empower your inner delegator.
- Moving from a Perfectionist to a Delegator in your Advisory Practice
We see the statistics often. Neglecting the wife in couple relationships is dangerous for financial advisors. The COVID-19 crisis just may be the perfect time to reach out to both spouses together. This piece provides 4 ways to connect with her.
- The Importance of Connecting with Both Partners in Client Relationships During the Pandemic
Don’t forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.
Join over 100,000 investors who get the latest news from Dividend.com
Practice Management
This week we are focusing on how advisory practices are changing during the...
News
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
This week traders seemed hopeful that the damage done from the virus will...