Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Concept of thumbs up and down

Practice Management

3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: March 9 Edition

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Mar 09, 2020

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

We are tackling the subjects of client segmentation, assessing your website and creating a marketing plan. Our first piece this week looks at the importance of client segmentation. Next up is a piece that helps you to assess whether or not your website is worthless. Our final piece this week overviews how to create a marketing plan for your business.

How do you segment your clients? This is a great piece that discusses why limiting your business ultimately helps it to grow.

- Client Segmentation: Why Clarifying and Limiting Our Business Actually Helps it to Grow

Is your website worthless? Check out this thought-provoking piece that may help you identify if your website is worth it.

- How to Know If Your Website is Worthless

Do you have a clear marketing plan? This piece highlights the essential elements that should be included.

- How To Create A Marketing Plan For Your Financial Business

Don’t forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X