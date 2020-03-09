Practice Management
3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: March 9 Edition
Is your website worthless? Check out this article that can help you identify...
Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Mar 09, 2020
Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
We are tackling the subjects of client segmentation, assessing your website and creating a marketing plan. Our first piece this week looks at the importance of client segmentation. Next up is a piece that helps you to assess whether or not your website is worthless. Our final piece this week overviews how to create a marketing plan for your business.
How do you segment your clients? This is a great piece that discusses why limiting your business ultimately helps it to grow.
- Client Segmentation: Why Clarifying and Limiting Our Business Actually Helps it to Grow
Is your website worthless? Check out this thought-provoking piece that may help you identify if your website is worth it.
- How to Know If Your Website is WorthlessDo you have a clear marketing plan? This piece highlights the essential elements that should be included.
- How To Create A Marketing Plan For Your Financial Business
Don’t forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.
