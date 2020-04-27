Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

A client smiling and shaking hands

Practice Management

3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: April 27 Edition

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Apr 27, 2020

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

All of our pieces this week are dedicated to the subject of creating client trust. It is said that trust is fragile, it easy to break, easy to lose and hard to get back. Bottom line: trust is paramount in uncertain times. Our three pieces below provide excellent tips on building trust, establishing trust and increasing trust.

What are the steps to building client trust? This insightful piece provides 6 steps to build client trust from the perspective of a former FBI agent.

- Steps to Building Long-Term Client Trust

The benefits of maintaining trust once trust is established with clients and prospects is truly priceless. Check out this article for 10 principles of establishing trust.

- Key Principles to Successfully Establishing and Maintaining Trust with Clients

Trust is vital to your business now more than ever. Read this piece for actionable ideas to increase trust and authenticity when you are working virtually with clients.

- Increasing Client Trust When Working with Your Clients Virtually

