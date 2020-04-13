Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Crisis management concept

Practice Management

3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: April 13 Edition

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Apr 13, 2020

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

We are focusing on pieces this week to succeed through the Coronavirus pandemic. Our first piece looks at marketing steps to take right now in your business. Our next piece focuses on thriving through a financial crisis. Our final piece offers both do’s and don’ts when you are videoconferencing.

Now more than ever is the time to focus on your client communication and marketing. This is an excellent read that highlights 8 ways to enhance your client communications in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

- Maximizing Your Client Communication in Turbulent Times

This piece offers authentic and actionable suggestions for you and your practice in order to thrive not just survive the current crisis we are enduring.

- Thriving in Your Practice Through a Crisis

Chances are these days you are conducting significantly more video conferences and virtual meetings with clients and team members. These are great do’s and don’ts to keep in mind as you host and participate in video meetings.

- Helpful Tips to Successful Video Meetings

Don't forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.

