Practice Management
3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: April 13 Edition
We are focusing on pieces this week to succeed through the Coronavirus pandemic....
Practice Management
Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Apr 13, 2020
Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
We are focusing on pieces this week to succeed through the Coronavirus pandemic. Our first piece looks at marketing steps to take right now in your business. Our next piece focuses on thriving through a financial crisis. Our final piece offers both do’s and don’ts when you are videoconferencing.
Now more than ever is the time to focus on your client communication and marketing. This is an excellent read that highlights 8 ways to enhance your client communications in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
- Maximizing Your Client Communication in Turbulent Times
This piece offers authentic and actionable suggestions for you and your practice in order to thrive not just survive the current crisis we are enduring.
- Thriving in Your Practice Through a Crisis
Chances are these days you are conducting significantly more video conferences and virtual meetings with clients and team members. These are great do’s and don’ts to keep in mind as you host and participate in video meetings.
- Helpful Tips to Successful Video Meetings
Don’t forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.
Practice Management
We are focusing on pieces this week to succeed through the Coronavirus pandemic....
