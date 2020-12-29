Welcome to Dividend.com
Jack Henry and Associates logo

News

Jack Henry & Associates Hikes Dividend by 7% After Mixed Q2 Results

Justin Kuepper Mar 04, 2021

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry with 8,700 clients nationwide.

The company generated 41% of its revenue from processing, 29% of its revenue from outsourcing & cloud, 18% of its revenue from in-house support and 11% of its revenue from product delivery & services during the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mixed Q4 Financial Results

Jack Henry & Associates reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that rose by 2.4% to $420.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $11.84 million, with GAAP earnings of $0.94 per share, beating estimates by seven cents.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY21 EPS of $3.85 to $3.90 per share, which was higher than the $3.80 per share consensus, although revenue expectations of $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion was at the low end of $1.77 billion consensus estimates.

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso upgraded the stock from neutral to buy following the fiscal second-quarter financial results with a $175 price target, which reflects a 15% premium to the closing price on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.46 per share, which represents a 1.21% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 8, 2021.

Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

