Retail pharmacy company CVS Health (CVS ) is preparing for the next step in its evolution after striking a deal to buy large insurer Aetna in a vertical merger. CVS Health, which pays a dividend yield of 3.06%, has seen its viewership rise 27% this week, as the company unveiled the leadership team of the combined entity.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year and, until then, both companies will operate as standalone entities. After the completion of the deal, Aetna will operate as a subsidiary of CVS and be led largely by members of the current management team. Among big management changes, though, CVS’ Chief Financial Officer David Denton will be replaced with Shawn Guertin, who has served as finance chief of Aetna since 2011.

CVS agreed to buy Aetna in December for $69 billion in cash and stock. Although the deal promises a great number of synergies given the vertical integration, investors have not been very rewarded. Since the deal was unveiled on December 3, CVS’s stock has dropped more than 14%, although it initially staged a rise.