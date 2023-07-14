Home
Vitals

YTD Return

64.0%

1 yr return

41.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

Net Assets

$81.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.40%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ZVGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 64.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zevenbergen Genea Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Zevenbergen Capital Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1636086
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Dennison

Fund Description

The Adviser’s mission is to build shareholder wealth through ownership of quality high-growth, publicly-traded companies. Since ZCI’s inception in 1987, the Adviser has applied a consistent philosophy and process to uncover businesses positioned to disrupt old industries, forge new markets and win the hearts and minds of customers. The Adviser manages the Fund with a long-term view; striving to invest in companies for the next decade, not one quarter or one year. This perspective demands a focus on companies that have sustainable business models. Inherent in this research process is the assessment of company strengths and risk factors, whether business, regulatory, or market.
The Fund seeks to invest in companies benefiting from advancements in technology regardless of sector or industry. With a long-term investment horizon, the Adviser identifies companies with significant growth potential, strong competitive advantages, a sizeable addressable market, product differentiation and quality management. The Fund’s portfolio generally will contain 20-40 stocks of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and other equities new to the public market such as direct listings by organizations as a method of initial access to public markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in equity securities of small-, medium-, and large-capitalization issuers. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in equity securities, including common stocks, of foreign companies trading on US exchanges (denominated in USD) which may include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). In determining whether an issuer is foreign, the Adviser will consider various factors including the location(s) of the issuer’s headquarters, legal organization, principal trading market and/or concentration of revenues. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending upon the circumstances and as determined by the Adviser.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the same sector or sectors. As of June 30, 2022, over 25% of the Fund’s assets were invested in securities within each of the consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
The Adviser’s growth equity investment philosophy is predicated on company revenue, cash flow and earnings growth being the essential catalysts of stock price appreciation (i.e., drivers to increase the price of stocks), combined with financial flexibility and experienced management offering competitive advantages during market downturns. The Adviser employs a research intensive, bottom-up strategy (i.e., greater emphasis on company specific performance rather than macroeconomic events and market cycles) to identify investments meeting these criteria.
The Adviser identifies company growth drivers by using a variety of both traditional resources (e.g., management meetings, conference attendance, financial statement analysis, and Wall Street research) and unconventional resources (e.g., monitoring private equity and venture capital activity by attending investment conferences, subscribing to and reviewing publications, including print and online private equity and venture capital newsletters and periodicals, as well as through product/service use). These drivers may include long-term product differentiation, customer demand, competitive positioning (i.e., position a firm occupies in a market, or is trying to occupy, relative to its competition), and historical and projected industry growth. When evaluating the operations of a business, the Adviser seeks to adopt the perspective of the business stakeholders, identifying revenue sources, customer bases, products, and financing sources over extended periods.
The Adviser maintains internally calculated estimates of revenue, cash flow and earnings growth incorporated in a valuation model designed to determine potential upside and downside stock price targets. With the Fund’s goal of being fully invested at all times (nominal cash balance), new securities must present compelling fundamentals (i.e., economics/financial condition of the underlying company) and valuation upside when compared to existing holdings before they are added to the portfolio.
As portfolio holdings are under continuous evaluation, the Adviser considers the sell decision a value-added aspect of the investment process. Sell decisions can occur for the following reasons: 1) a price target has been met, 2) fundamentals have changed or the established growth drivers have failed to develop as expected, and/or 3) stronger alternatives in growth and valuation exist elsewhere.
The Adviser’s fundamental approach to stock selection (i.e., use of qualitative and quantitative analysis to identify overvalued and undervalued securitiesnaturally embeds consideration of material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) issues, as ZCI believes companies with durable corporate governance and business practices, coupled with strong growth prospects, deliver compelling returns over time.
The Adviser believes ESG analysis is innate to its core research approach and helps the investment team form a clearer understanding of potential business benefits and risks. The investment strategy incorporates formal research review of company-specific ESG factors in the decision-making process. However, ESG evaluation of a particular company is not the primary factor for Fund inclusion or exclusion.
Read More

ZVGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 64.0% -41.7% 64.0% 0.08%
1 Yr 41.1% -46.2% 77.9% 0.66%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 55.34%
5 Yr 9.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 7.77%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -58.8% -85.9% 81.6% 97.33%
2021 -2.0% -31.0% 26.7% 81.70%
2020 34.8% -13.0% 34.8% 0.09%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 25.85%
2018 2.0% -15.9% 2.0% 0.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 64.0% -41.7% 64.0% 0.08%
1 Yr 41.1% -46.2% 77.9% 0.66%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.84%
5 Yr 9.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 9.82%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -58.8% -85.9% 81.6% 97.33%
2021 -2.0% -31.0% 26.7% 81.70%
2020 34.8% -13.0% 34.8% 0.09%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 26.04%
2018 2.0% -15.9% 3.1% 0.29%

NAV & Total Return History

ZVGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZVGIX Category Low Category High ZVGIX % Rank
Net Assets 81.9 M 189 K 222 B 86.52%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 86.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 75 M -1.37 M 104 B 82.46%
Weighting of Top 10 56.14% 11.4% 116.5% 13.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 11.89%
  2. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  3. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  4. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  5. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  6. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  7. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  8. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  9. Tesla Inc 8.25%
  10. Tesla Inc 8.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZVGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.31% 50.26% 104.50% 31.56%
Cash 		0.69% -10.83% 49.73% 63.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 35.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 40.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 30.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZVGIX % Rank
Technology 		52.39% 0.00% 65.70% 2.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		28.21% 0.00% 62.57% 2.95%
Communication Services 		11.53% 0.00% 66.40% 38.20%
Industrials 		3.57% 0.00% 30.65% 77.87%
Financial Services 		3.43% 0.00% 43.06% 93.20%
Healthcare 		0.87% 0.00% 39.76% 98.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 51.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 77.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 67.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 90.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 80.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZVGIX % Rank
US 		87.19% 34.69% 100.00% 87.21%
Non US 		12.12% 0.00% 54.22% 7.38%

ZVGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 20.29% 31.97%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 89.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ZVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 65.31%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.40% 0.00% 316.74% 53.01%

ZVGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZVGIX Category Low Category High ZVGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 40.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZVGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZVGIX Category Low Category High ZVGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.06% -6.13% 1.75% 89.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZVGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZVGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Dennison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Joseph Dennison, CFA. Mr. Dennison joined Zevenbergen in 2011 and serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. He has worked in investment management since 2011. In his current capacity, he supports portfolio managers with active recommendations on security selection and portfolio construction through original research, which includes financial statement analysis, forecasting, and management assessments. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included assistance in trading, settlement, client service and research. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Dennison worked for Seattle’s largest public defender, as well as serving as Grant Awards & Investment Associate for Anduin Foundation.  In his role with The Defender Association, Mr. Dennison was a primary source of communication with clients, specializing in conflict resolution, scheduling, and case assignment.  For Anduin, Mr. Dennison was responsible for researching and contacting potential grant recipients, as well as assisting in determining long-term gifting and investment strategies.  He received his BA in Political Science from Yale University.  Mr. Dennison is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.

Nancy Zevenbergen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Ms. Zevenbergen established ZCI in 1987, creating a responsive, research-focused investment firm. Prior to founding the ZCI, she was a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Rainier National Bank for six years. She was responsible for supervising trust assets for individuals and organizations with diverse investment goals and varying constraints. Currently, Ms. Zevenbergen oversees the firm’s investment policy and portfolio management decisions, maintaining a strong commitment to original research. She graduated from the University of Washington, earning a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance, is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. Zevenbergen serves as an Independent Trustee of the Smead Funds Trust. Furthermore, she serves on the Seattle Pacific Foundation Board of Directors as chair of the Investment Committee, and is a member of the University of Washington Foster School of Business Advisory Board.

Brooke de Boutray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Ms. de Boutray joined Zevenbergen in 1992 and has served as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. Her lengthy career in the financial industry includes positions as Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst and Trust Officer for First Interstate Bank, as well as Portfolio Manager and Director of Marketing for M.T. Associates Investment Council. Ms. de Boutray has spent much time abroad, living in both France and Canada, which provides valuable international perspective to the investment process. As a Portfolio Manager, she helps define ZCI’s investment policy and has responsibility for selecting equity holdings. Ms. de Boutray received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and a MBA from the University of Puget Sound. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. de Boutray serves on the Department of Finance Advisory Board at Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics, and the HR and Benefits Committee of the Washington Athletic Club Board of Governors. In addition, she is a member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Advisory Board and an associate member of the Finance Committee of the ARCS Foundation, Inc. (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists).

Anthony Zackery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Mr. Zackery joined ZCI in 2011. In his current capacity, he serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included operations and client service. Before joining ZCI, Mr. Zackery worked as a Credit Analyst for Banner Bank, where he evaluated the creditworthiness of existing and prospective bank clients. He graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Business Administration, finance concentration, and minor in economics from Western Washington University, where he was a Presidential Scholar. He currently serves as an advisory board member to the Western Washington University College of Business and Economics Investment Management and Scholarship Endowment Fund. Mr. Zackery is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.

Leslie Tubbs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Leslie Tubbs, CFA, CIC. Ms. Tubbs joined Zevenbergen in 1994 and has served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. after working for eight years in commercial lending, credit analysis, marketing, administration and senior-level management at Key Bank of Washington. In addition to her primary responsibilities as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst with specific sector responsibilities, she also oversees financial management of the firm. She holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington with a concentration in Finance. Ms. Tubbs is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. She is currently a finance committee member for the national fraternity of Delta Delta Delta and its House Corporation and also served as a finance committee member for the national Delta Delta Delta Foundation from 2012 to 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

