Investment Managers Series Trust - Zacks Market Neutral Fund Institutional Class

mutual fund
ZMNIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.53 +0.05 +0.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ZMNIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ZMNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Managers Series Trust - Zacks Market Neutral Fund Institutional Class
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

ZMNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.7% 10.8% 28.79%
1 Yr N/A -18.2% 10.8% 24.24%
3 Yr N/A* -14.3% 3.6% 62.71%
5 Yr -0.5%* -7.0% 1.9% 55.56%
10 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 1.9% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.7% 6.4% 40.00%
2021 N/A -17.2% 3.4% 62.30%
2020 0.1% -7.8% 12.9% 82.98%
2019 -0.2% -9.6% 7.9% 10.87%
2018 -1.2% -71.0% 14.8% 20.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.7% 10.8% 28.79%
1 Yr N/A -18.2% 10.8% 24.24%
3 Yr N/A* -14.3% 4.5% 61.02%
5 Yr -0.5%* -7.0% 4.5% 63.89%
10 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 8.6% 80.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.7% 6.4% 40.00%
2021 N/A -17.2% 3.4% 70.49%
2020 0.1% -3.8% 12.9% 93.62%
2019 -0.2% -7.9% 13.2% 17.39%
2018 -1.2% -71.0% 14.8% 35.29%

NAV & Total Return History

ZMNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZMNIX Category Low Category High ZMNIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 552 K 9.82 B 85.51%
Number of Holdings N/A 7 2310 43.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -184 M 4.87 B 74.63%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.8% 125.0% 98.21%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZMNIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.06% -47.96% 32.10% 53.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.53% 58.21%
Other 		0.00% -8.84% 99.94% 1.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.28% 67.16%
Cash 		0.00% -60.52% 98.62% 82.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 72.37% 69.57%

ZMNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.64% 4.90% 7.94%
Management Fee N/A 0.50% 1.65% 46.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 80.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% 34.48%

Sales Fees

ZMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 30.00%

Trading Fees

ZMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 7.69%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 556.00% 50.00%

ZMNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZMNIX Category Low Category High ZMNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 26.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZMNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZMNIX Category Low Category High ZMNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 2.62% 58.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZMNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZMNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.52 30.01 5.89 3.04

