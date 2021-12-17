Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Ninety One International Franchise Fund

mutual fund
ZIFAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ZIFIX) Primary (ZIFAX)
ZIFAX (Mutual Fund)

Ninety One International Franchise Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ZIFIX) Primary (ZIFAX)
ZIFAX (Mutual Fund)

Ninety One International Franchise Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ZIFIX) Primary (ZIFAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ninety One International Franchise Fund

ZIFAX | Fund

-

$1.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ninety One International Franchise Fund

ZIFAX | Fund

-

$1.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

ZIFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ninety One International Franchise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies located throughout the world that the Adviser believes have rare and exceptional qualities that create enduring competitive advantages and strong international brands or franchises. Such qualities may include unique intellectual property, dominant market positions, well capitalized balance sheets, and attractive reinvestment opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies located in both developed and emerging market countries.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. If conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, the Fund generally invests in medium and large capitalization companies. The Fund typically invests in securities of approximately 25-40 companies.

From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in a particular country, such as the People’s Republic of China (“China”). The Fund may invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may also invest in China through H Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in China that are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental research process to seek to identify attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent strong long-term investment opportunities considering the company’s quality, growth and valuation. The Adviser seeks to maintain a portfolio with consistent long-term returns at below average levels of risk relative to the broader international equity market. The Adviser will consider whether to sell an investment using the same fundamental research process it uses to identify potential purchases. The Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons such as because it becomes overvalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or to invest in a company believed by the Adviser to offer superior investment opportunities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

ZIFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZIFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZIFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZIFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZIFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ZIFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZIFAX Category Low Category High ZIFAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 33 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 669 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.83% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MASTERCARD INCORPORATED. 6.50%
  2. ASML Holding N.V. 4.77%
  3. Nestle S.A. 4.62%
  4. Constellation Software Inc. 4.25%
  5. ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 4.13%
  6. Swedish Match AB 4.00%
  7. Alcon AG 3.65%
  8. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 3.34%
  9. ACCENTURE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 3.29%
  10. Philip Morris International Inc. 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIFAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.49% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.86% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.65% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIFAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIFAX % Rank
Non US 		72.87% N/A N/A N/A
US 		22.62% N/A N/A N/A

ZIFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZIFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ZIFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ZIFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZIFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZIFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZIFAX Category Low Category High ZIFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZIFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZIFAX Category Low Category High ZIFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZIFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ZIFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×