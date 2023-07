The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in senior secured floating rate loans, other senior secured floating rate debt instruments, and in other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such instruments.

A senior secured loan is considered “senior” because, in the event of the borrower’s bankruptcy, the holder of the instrument is paid before other parties. A senior secured loan is “secured” because the loan is collateralized with assets that can be sold to repay the holder if necessary. Even though senior debt holders are in line to be repaid first in the event of bankruptcy, they will not necessarily receive the full amount they are owed. “Floating rate” instruments reset their interest rate periodically over a base rate, with rates tied to a representative interest rate index, typically 30-day, 90-day, or 180-day Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). The Secured Overnight Financing Rate has been designated the replacement benchmark rate for U.S. dollar denominated securities the Fund may own. The transition of outstanding London Inter-bank Offered Rate based instruments to the SOFR is currently expected to conclude between by June 2023.

The Fund’s strategy has a duration of approximately 90 days and, as a result, a one percent increase in interest rates would likely have a minimal direct effect on the prices of the Fund’s holdings. Duration measures a bond’s or portfolio’s sensitivity to interest rate changes and is expressed as a measure of time. The longer the duration is, the greater the risk. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, a 1% increase in interest rates could be expected to result in a 5% decrease in the value of the portfolio. Shorter duration results in lower expected volatility.

Floating rate loans are generally purchased from banks or other financial institutions through assignments or participations. A direct interest in a floating rate loan may be acquired directly from the lending agent or another lender by assignment or an indirect interest may be acquired as a participation in another lender’s portion of a floating rate loan. An assignment is a transfer of debt, and all the rights and obligations associated with it, from a creditor to a third-party, in order to improve the creditor’s liquidity and/or to reduce its risk exposure. A participation permits investors to buy portions of an outstanding loan or package of loans, and holders to participate, on a pro rata basis, in collecting interest and principal payments.

The Fund may, but does not currently, use leverage, which is the use of borrowed capital for investment purposes with the expectation that the profits made will be greater than the interest payable, in an effort to maximize its return through borrowing, generally from banks. The Fund may borrow in an amount of up to 33.33% of the Fund’s total assets after such borrowing.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities that are determined to be below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “high yield” or “junk”). Investment grade securities are: (1) securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), (2) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (3) unrated securities determined by Pretium Credit Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Pretium”) to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase.

The Fund invests in loans and debt securities as determined by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser performs its own independent credit analysis on each borrower and on the collateral securing each loan. The Sub-Adviser considers the nature of the industry in which the borrower operates, the nature of the borrower’s assets and the general quality and creditworthiness of the borrower.

The Fund may invest in floating rate loans and/or floating rate debt securities of non-U.S. borrowers or issuers; in those situations, the Fund will only invest in such loans or securities that are U.S. dollar denominated or otherwise provide for payment in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest in defaulted or distressed loans and loans to bankrupt companies. Some of the floating rate loans and debt securities in which the Fund may invest will be considered to be illiquid, although the Fund may invest no more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), which are securitized debt instruments backed solely by a pool of floating rate loans and other debt securities. The Fund will maintain a cash balance and has established a line of credit to meet shareholder redemptions and short-term liquidity needs.