Yorktown Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
YOVIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.46 -0.26 -1.77%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (YOVIX) Primary Other (YOVLX) A (YOVAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Yorktown Small-Cap Fund

YOVIX | Fund

$14.46

$34.9 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$34.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

YOVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Yorktown Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Yorktown Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Borgen

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed securities with market capitalization within the range of the targeted benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies. At any given time, the Fund may hold up to 15% of its assets in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Typically, the Fund invests in approximately 40-60 stocks that pass Sapphire Star Capital LLC’s (the “Sub-Adviser” or the “Fund’s Investment Manager”) stringent quantitative and fundamental criteria.

The Fund’s Investment Manager believes that the Fund is best able to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities of a core group of businesses and to hold such securities for the long term. The Fund will invest in listed marketable securities, generally, but not exclusively, equity and equity related securities that are traded on U.S. exchanges.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s Investment Manager utilizes a quantitative fundamental approach combined with a robust risk/reward assessment to consistently identify securities with asymmetrically favorable profiles, which it believes are inefficiently priced by the market relative to their potential upside.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Fund’s Investment Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Fund’s Investment Manager may sell a security if it deteriorates in its multi factor fundamental model, drops out of the top tier reward/risk ratio rankings, or is believed to have excess risk. The Fund’s Investment Manager may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, take advantage of more attractive investment opportunities, or to raise cash.

Read More

YOVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -21.9% 50.1% 81.48%
1 Yr 4.0% -72.8% 36.6% 83.19%
3 Yr 6.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 7.99%
5 Yr 2.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 13.15%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -82.1% 547.9% 55.29%
2021 9.1% -69.3% 196.9% 4.48%
2020 9.2% -28.2% 32.1% 45.34%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.83%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 16.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -24.8% 50.1% 80.13%
1 Yr 4.0% -72.8% 36.6% 81.01%
3 Yr 6.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 8.16%
5 Yr 2.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 15.21%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -82.1% 547.9% 55.29%
2021 9.1% -69.3% 196.9% 4.48%
2020 9.2% -28.2% 32.1% 45.34%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.83%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 38.48%

NAV & Total Return History

YOVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Net Assets 34.9 M 183 K 28 B 90.80%
Number of Holdings 52 6 1336 85.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.9 M 59 K 2.7 B 89.30%
Weighting of Top 10 33.99% 5.9% 100.0% 14.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 4.84%
  2. TechTarget Inc 4.16%
  3. Plug Power Inc 3.96%
  4. NV5 Global Inc 3.67%
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 3.56%
  6. Morningstar Inc 3.46%
  7. CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.28%
  8. Fabrinet 3.26%
  9. Meritage Homes Corp 3.20%
  10. Choice Hotels International Inc 3.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
Stocks 		89.88% 77.52% 101.30% 96.99%
Cash 		10.12% -1.30% 22.49% 2.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 78.26%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 81.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 78.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.81% 0.00% 42.95% 1.67%
Technology 		19.09% 2.91% 75.51% 82.94%
Industrials 		18.85% 0.00% 36.64% 31.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.87% 0.00% 40.68% 54.68%
Healthcare 		9.10% 0.00% 47.90% 93.98%
Communication Services 		7.05% 0.00% 15.31% 1.51%
Basic Materials 		6.61% 0.00% 10.30% 3.34%
Consumer Defense 		3.68% 0.00% 13.56% 52.68%
Real Estate 		0.94% 0.00% 15.31% 64.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 85.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 95.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
US 		78.51% 67.06% 99.56% 96.15%
Non US 		11.37% 0.00% 26.08% 9.03%

YOVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.05% 27.56% 33.05%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 80.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 3.00% 439.00% 44.75%

YOVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 80.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -4.08% 1.10% 16.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YOVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Borgen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2017

4.6

4.6%

Michael J. Borgen began his career in asset management in 1996, as a Quantitative Research Analyst, with industry renown quantitative investment manager Navellier & Associates. Michael’s focus and forte was in developing new and enhancing existing proprietary investment selection models for the firm’s flagship products, the Small and Small to Mid-Cap Growth strategies. A year after beginning his career, Michael developed a Small Cap Value strategy and was entrusted with managing it from December 1997 to August 2002. Subsequently, in 1998 and 2003, Michael took over management of the Mid-Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies, respectively, and continued to manage these strategies for the remainder of his time at Navellier. Additionally, in 2006 and 2009, respectively, Michael created the Large Cap Core and Covered Call strategies for Navellier. Lastly, Michael concluded his career with Navellier in November of 2014 as Senior Portfolio Manager. Following a nearly two-decade long career with Navellier & Associates, Michael established Sapphire Star Capital LLC in early 2015. Currently, Sapphire Star Capital sub-advises on Navellier & Associates domestic Small, Mid, and Large Cap Growth Portfolios as well as its Covered Call Strategies. In addition, Sapphire Star Capital debuted its first Equity Long/Short product in July 2015, which is available to accredited investors who are qualified clients. Michael graduated from the University of Nevada with a M.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Finance. Michael currently holds a series 65 securities license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

