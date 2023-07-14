Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$34.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed securities with market capitalization within the range of the targeted benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies. At any given time, the Fund may hold up to 15% of its assets in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Typically, the Fund invests in approximately 40-60 stocks that pass Sapphire Star Capital LLC’s (the “Sub-Adviser” or the “Fund’s Investment Manager”) stringent quantitative and fundamental criteria.
The Fund’s Investment Manager believes that the Fund is best able to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities of a core group of businesses and to hold such securities for the long term. The Fund will invest in listed marketable securities, generally, but not exclusively, equity and equity related securities that are traded on U.S. exchanges.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s Investment Manager utilizes a quantitative fundamental approach combined with a robust risk/reward assessment to consistently identify securities with asymmetrically favorable profiles, which it believes are inefficiently priced by the market relative to their potential upside.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Fund’s Investment Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Fund’s Investment Manager may sell a security if it deteriorates in its multi factor fundamental model, drops out of the top tier reward/risk ratio rankings, or is believed to have excess risk. The Fund’s Investment Manager may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, take advantage of more attractive investment opportunities, or to raise cash.
|Period
|YOVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|83.33%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|84.20%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|9.03%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|13.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YOVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|56.48%
|2021
|8.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|4.66%
|2020
|9.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|46.06%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|59.48%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|17.33%
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.9 M
|183 K
|28 B
|90.97%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|6
|1336
|86.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.9 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|89.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.99%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|14.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.88%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|97.16%
|Cash
|10.12%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|2.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|78.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|82.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|79.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|78.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.81%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|1.84%
|Technology
|19.09%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|83.11%
|Industrials
|18.85%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|31.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.87%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|54.85%
|Healthcare
|9.10%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|94.15%
|Communication Services
|7.05%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|1.67%
|Basic Materials
|6.61%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|3.51%
|Consumer Defense
|3.68%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|52.84%
|Real Estate
|0.94%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|64.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|85.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|95.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|US
|78.51%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|96.32%
|Non US
|11.37%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|9.20%
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|21.69%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|80.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|40.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|44.94%
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|80.94%
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.53%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|33.90%
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Michael J. Borgen began his career in asset management in 1996, as a Quantitative Research Analyst, with industry renown quantitative investment manager Navellier & Associates. Michael’s focus and forte was in developing new and enhancing existing proprietary investment selection models for the firm’s flagship products, the Small and Small to Mid-Cap Growth strategies. A year after beginning his career, Michael developed a Small Cap Value strategy and was entrusted with managing it from December 1997 to August 2002. Subsequently, in 1998 and 2003, Michael took over management of the Mid-Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies, respectively, and continued to manage these strategies for the remainder of his time at Navellier. Additionally, in 2006 and 2009, respectively, Michael created the Large Cap Core and Covered Call strategies for Navellier. Lastly, Michael concluded his career with Navellier in November of 2014 as Senior Portfolio Manager. Following a nearly two-decade long career with Navellier & Associates, Michael established Sapphire Star Capital LLC in early 2015. Currently, Sapphire Star Capital sub-advises on Navellier & Associates domestic Small, Mid, and Large Cap Growth Portfolios as well as its Covered Call Strategies. In addition, Sapphire Star Capital debuted its first Equity Long/Short product in July 2015, which is available to accredited investors who are qualified clients. Michael graduated from the University of Nevada with a M.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Finance. Michael currently holds a series 65 securities license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
