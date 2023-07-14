Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
23.9%
1 yr return
27.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
Net Assets
$439 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.0%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|YCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|2.26%
|1 Yr
|27.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|0.68%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|19.72%
|5 Yr
|9.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|8.75%
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|12.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|YCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|59.94%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|53.88%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|23.57%
|2019
|8.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.08%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|12.81%
|Period
|YCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|1.73%
|1 Yr
|27.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|0.53%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|20.11%
|5 Yr
|9.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|11.20%
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|21.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|YCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|60.02%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|54.34%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|23.97%
|2019
|8.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.08%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|36.66%
|YCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|439 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|66.09%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|2
|4154
|57.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|235 M
|288 K
|270 B
|57.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.99%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|10.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.89%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|90.10%
|Cash
|2.66%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.11%
|Bonds
|1.44%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|2.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|87.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|86.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|35.52%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|1.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.04%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|1.45%
|Technology
|11.93%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|93.53%
|Consumer Defense
|11.87%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|7.23%
|Communication Services
|9.26%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|30.21%
|Real Estate
|6.49%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|3.81%
|Industrials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|98.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|99.24%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|98.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|99.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YCGEX % Rank
|US
|82.90%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|89.87%
|Non US
|12.99%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|7.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|64.89%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|93.73%
|Government
|35.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.26%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|87.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|87.63%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|87.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YCGEX % Rank
|US
|1.44%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|2.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|86.80%
|YCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|26.74%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|YCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|YCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|53.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|39.34%
|YCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|95.30%
|YCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|YCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YCGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.34%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|92.18%
|YCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Brian founded YCG, LLC in 2007. He is the President and Chief Investment Officer and serves as Portfolio Manager for the YCG Enhanced Fund. Prior to foundingYCG, Brian was an Associate at Yacktman Asset Management, the adviser to The Yacktman Funds. He joined them in June 2004 from Brigham Young University where he graduated cum laude with a B.S. in economics and an M.B.A with an emphasis in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Elliott is Portfolio Manager of the YCG Enhanced Fund. He joined YCG, LLC as partner in 2012. Prior to joining the firm, Elliott was a Senior Analyst at Highside Capital Management, a long/short equity hedge fund located in Dallas, Texas. Before Highside, Elliott worked as an investment banker in the Global Chemicals Group at Salomon Smith Barney in New York. Elliott graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia with B.A.s in both economics and cognitive science and a minor in biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
