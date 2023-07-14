Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AMG Yacktman Focused Fund

mutual fund
YAFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.91 -0.13 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (YAFFX) Primary Inst (YAFIX)
YAFIX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Yacktman Focused Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.91 -0.13 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (YAFFX) Primary Inst (YAFIX)
YAFIX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Yacktman Focused Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.91 -0.13 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (YAFFX) Primary Inst (YAFIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Yacktman Focused Fund

YAFIX | Fund

$19.91

$4.06 B

1.26%

$0.25

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$4.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Yacktman Focused Fund

YAFIX | Fund

$19.91

$4.06 B

1.26%

$0.25

1.06%

YAFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Yacktman Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Yacktman

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities may include emerging market securities. The Fund also may invest in debt securities.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Some, but not all, of the equity securities will pay a dividend.
The Fund’s investments in debt securities may include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, investment grade corporate debt securities, convertible debt securities and debt securities below investment grade (high yield or junk bonds). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in such debt securities, including junk bonds, in any proportion provided that the total invested does not exceed the 20% threshold at the time of investment.
For hedging and investment purposes, the Fund may engage in short sales of securities, including short sales of securities the Fund does not own.
At times, depending on market and other conditions, and in the sole discretion of the Fund’s subadviser, Yacktman Asset Management LP (“Yacktman” or the “Subadviser”), the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, business sectors or industries. The Fund is non-diversified.
The Subadviser employs a disciplined investment strategy. The Fund invests in securities of any size company at levels the Subadviser believes offer an attractive forward rate of return. When the Subadviser purchases stocks, it generally searches for companies that it believes possess one or more of the following three attributes: (1) good business; (2) shareholder-oriented management; or (3) low purchase price. The Fund generally sells companies that no longer meet its investment criteria, or if better investment opportunities are available.
Under normal market conditions, the majority of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to equity securities. The Fund may hold assets in cash and cash equivalents, and at times these holdings may be significant. The Fund’s cash level at any point typically relates to the Subadviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Subadviser’s desired security weightings.
Read More

YAFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -13.6% 215.2% 11.75%
1 Yr 9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 17.97%
3 Yr 5.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 59.60%
5 Yr -2.0%* -15.4% 29.3% 75.83%
10 Yr -2.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 90.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -65.1% 22.3% 72.73%
2021 5.4% -25.3% 25.5% 72.56%
2020 1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 15.31%
2019 0.6% -9.2% 10.4% 97.27%
2018 -3.4% -9.4% 3.1% 50.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -13.6% 215.2% 10.93%
1 Yr 9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 15.18%
3 Yr 5.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 59.98%
5 Yr -2.0%* -15.2% 31.9% 80.85%
10 Yr -2.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 97.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -65.1% 22.3% 72.73%
2021 5.4% -25.3% 25.5% 72.56%
2020 1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 15.31%
2019 0.6% -9.2% 10.4% 97.27%
2018 -3.4% -8.9% 3.3% 74.21%

NAV & Total Return History

YAFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YAFIX Category Low Category High YAFIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.06 B 1 M 151 B 20.18%
Number of Holdings 59 2 1727 71.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.93 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 15.76%
Weighting of Top 10 45.37% 5.0% 99.2% 7.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 13.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YAFIX % Rank
Stocks 		86.43% 28.02% 125.26% 96.72%
Cash 		11.52% -88.20% 71.98% 1.97%
Bonds 		2.04% 0.00% 80.18% 3.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 35.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 29.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 30.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YAFIX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		24.06% 0.00% 34.10% 1.32%
Technology 		19.13% 0.00% 54.02% 7.67%
Communication Services 		17.54% 0.00% 26.58% 1.24%
Energy 		9.19% 0.00% 54.00% 29.70%
Industrials 		8.33% 0.00% 42.76% 83.83%
Financial Services 		7.61% 0.00% 58.05% 98.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.31% 0.00% 22.74% 30.36%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 21.69% 21.20%
Healthcare 		2.07% 0.00% 30.08% 99.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 89.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YAFIX % Rank
US 		48.52% 24.51% 121.23% 99.75%
Non US 		37.91% 0.00% 41.42% 0.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YAFIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		84.94% 0.00% 100.00% 86.40%
Corporate 		15.06% 0.00% 100.00% 10.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 29.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 28.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 28.47%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YAFIX % Rank
US 		2.04% 0.00% 63.04% 2.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 28.57%

YAFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

YAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.04% 45.41% 38.37%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.50% 93.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 70.37%

Sales Fees

YAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 488.00% 18.20%

YAFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YAFIX Category Low Category High YAFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 41.90% 70.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YAFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YAFIX Category Low Category High YAFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -1.51% 4.28% 75.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YAFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YAFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Yacktman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.

Jason Subotky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Subotky is Partner and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2001, having previously worked as a General Partner at Peterschmidt Ventures and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Subotky received a BMusic from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. Jason is a co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund and is a member of the Management Committee.

Adam Sues

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Sues joined Yacktman in August 2013, after graduating with an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. From 2010-2013, he ran Value Uncovered, an investment website focused on value-oriented research and fundamental analysis. Prior to business school (2009-2011), he worked at rPath, Inc. as a Business Analyst and Sales Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×