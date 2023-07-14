Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.4%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$344 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XXCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|83.10%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|86.44%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|87.19%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|93.43%
|10 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|99.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|XXCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|92.89%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|62.00%
|2020
|2.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|84.66%
|2019
|4.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|57.85%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|96.25%
|XXCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|344 M
|717 K
|102 B
|55.95%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|10
|6734
|61.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|148 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|50.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.75%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|40.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.58%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|30.71%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|64.55%
|Other
|0.08%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|11.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|83.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|81.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|83.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Technology
|28.12%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|19.59%
|Financial Services
|20.57%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|61.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.06%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|38.41%
|Basic Materials
|10.05%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|28.17%
|Industrials
|8.82%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|23.18%
|Communication Services
|7.15%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|72.34%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|75.67%
|Healthcare
|2.26%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|76.82%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|40.59%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|44.05%
|Energy
|1.62%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|79.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Non US
|98.10%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|25.67%
|US
|0.48%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|54.64%
|XXCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|53.30%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|56.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|44.72%
|XXCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XXCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XXCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.88%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|53.85%
|XXCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|93.43%
|XXCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XXCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XXCHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|25.86%
|XXCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Flavia Cheong is the Head of Asia Pacific Equities on the Asian Equities team at abrdn, where, as well as sharing responsibility for company research, she oversees regional portfolio construction. Before joining abrdn in 1996, she was an economist with the Investment Company of the People's Republic of China, and earlier with the Development Bank of Singapore. Flavia graduated with a BA in Economics and an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Auckland. She is a CFA charterholder. CFA(r) and Chartered Financial Analyst(r) are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Hugh Young is the Chairman for the abrdn business in Asia. He was previously the Head of Asia Pacific for Aberdeen Standard Investments, a main board director and Head of Investments for Aberdeen Asset Management (before its merger with Standard Life plc). Hugh joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London, having started his investment career in 1980. He founded the company's regional headquarters in Singapore in 1992. Hugh is a director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. Hugh graduated with a BA (Hons) in Politics from Exeter University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
