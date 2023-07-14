Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$344 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XXCHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    abrdn Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    50751778
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Devan Kaloo

Fund Description

XXCHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XXCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -11.0% 30.2% 83.10%
1 Yr 3.5% -12.7% 29.2% 86.44%
3 Yr -6.0%* -17.0% 12.8% 87.19%
5 Yr -5.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 93.43%
10 Yr -6.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 99.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XXCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -50.1% 7.2% 92.89%
2021 -3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 62.00%
2020 2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 84.66%
2019 4.1% -4.4% 9.2% 57.85%
2018 -5.6% -7.2% 7.0% 96.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XXCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -30.3% 30.2% 79.49%
1 Yr 3.5% -48.9% 29.2% 79.54%
3 Yr -6.0%* -16.3% 12.8% 87.48%
5 Yr -5.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 93.82%
10 Yr -6.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 99.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XXCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -50.1% 7.2% 92.89%
2021 -3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 62.00%
2020 2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 84.66%
2019 4.1% -4.4% 9.2% 58.16%
2018 -5.6% -7.2% 7.0% 97.07%

NAV & Total Return History

XXCHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XXCHX Category Low Category High XXCHX % Rank
Net Assets 344 M 717 K 102 B 55.95%
Number of Holdings 89 10 6734 61.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 148 M 340 K 19.3 B 50.06%
Weighting of Top 10 36.75% 2.8% 71.7% 40.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XXCHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.58% 0.90% 110.97% 30.71%
Cash 		1.34% -23.67% 20.19% 64.55%
Other 		0.08% -1.48% 9.95% 11.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 83.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 81.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 83.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XXCHX % Rank
Technology 		28.12% 0.00% 47.50% 19.59%
Financial Services 		20.57% 0.00% 48.86% 61.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.06% 0.00% 48.94% 38.41%
Basic Materials 		10.05% 0.00% 30.03% 28.17%
Industrials 		8.82% 0.00% 43.53% 23.18%
Communication Services 		7.15% 0.00% 39.29% 72.34%
Consumer Defense 		4.70% 0.00% 28.13% 75.67%
Healthcare 		2.26% 0.00% 93.26% 76.82%
Real Estate 		1.95% 0.00% 17.15% 40.59%
Utilities 		1.72% 0.00% 39.12% 44.05%
Energy 		1.62% 0.00% 24.80% 79.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XXCHX % Rank
Non US 		98.10% -4.71% 112.57% 25.67%
US 		0.48% -1.60% 104.72% 54.64%

XXCHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XXCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.03% 41.06% 53.30%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 56.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.85% 44.72%

Sales Fees

XXCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XXCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XXCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.88% 0.00% 190.00% 53.85%

XXCHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XXCHX Category Low Category High XXCHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 93.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XXCHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XXCHX Category Low Category High XXCHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -1.98% 17.62% 25.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XXCHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

XXCHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devan Kaloo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.

Flavia Cheong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Flavia Cheong is the Head of Asia Pacific Equities on the Asian Equities team at abrdn, where, as well as sharing responsibility for company research, she oversees regional portfolio construction. Before joining abrdn in 1996, she was an economist with the Investment Company of the People's Republic of China, and earlier with the Development Bank of Singapore. Flavia graduated with a BA in Economics and an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Auckland. She is a CFA charterholder. CFA(r) and Chartered Financial Analyst(r) are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Hugh Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Hugh Young is the Chairman for the abrdn business in Asia. He was previously the Head of Asia Pacific for Aberdeen Standard Investments, a main board director and Head of Investments for Aberdeen Asset Management (before its merger with Standard Life plc). Hugh joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London, having started his investment career in 1980. He founded the company's regional headquarters in Singapore in 1992. Hugh is a director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. Hugh graduated with a BA (Hons) in Politics from Exeter University.

Joanne Irvine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

