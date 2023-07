Philip Susser is managing director, senior portfolio manager and co-head for the Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) U.S. High Yield Fixed team. Phil joined the U.S. High Yield Fixed Income team as a senior research analyst in 2001. He has extensive research experience in the cable/satellite, gaming, hotels, restaurants, printing/publishing, telecom, REIT, lodging and distressed sectors. Phil’s investment experience began in 1995 spending three years as a securities lawyer at Cahill Gordon and Shearman & Sterling representing underwriters and issuers of high yield debt. Later, Phil evaluated venture investment opportunities for MediaOne Ventures before joining Deutsche Bank as a research analyst. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics, graduated cum laude with a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, and was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar.