Kyle A. Jennings, CFA. Mr. Jennings is Portfolio Manager – Bank Loan Sector of Newfleet (since June 2011). Mr. Jennings is Senior Managing Director and Head of Credit Research (since 2011). Until June 2011, he was Managing Director (2008 to 2011) and 2nd Vice President (2005 to 2008) of Goodwin. Previously, he was associated with VIA, at which time it was an affiliate of Goodwin, and was a member of the corporate research team since 1998. Mr. Jennings is the sector manager for the leveraged loan sector and assists in formulation of the leveraged loan finance strategy for the retail multi-sector funds.He has over 20 years of investment experience.