Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.