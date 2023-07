David King is a senior portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. King joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Mr. King was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held various other roles during his 25 years at Putnam, beginning as an equity research analyst and including associate director of equity research. Prior to Putnam, he worked briefly at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Citibank, NA. Mr. King began his career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JPMorgan Chase) in 1978. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. King recieved a B.S. in administration, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.