Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
20.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.8%
Net Assets
$79.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.2%
Expense Ratio 2.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.61%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XTTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|66.41%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|71.32%
|3 Yr
|20.8%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|32.81%
|5 Yr
|11.8%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|15.93%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|17.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|XTTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.2%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|75.19%
|2021
|18.8%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|8.59%
|2020
|11.2%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|15.75%
|2019
|1.1%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|54.24%
|2018
|-6.9%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|97.25%
|Period
|XTTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|67.97%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|73.85%
|3 Yr
|20.8%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|27.91%
|5 Yr
|11.8%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|15.93%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|19.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|XTTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.2%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|74.42%
|2021
|18.8%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|8.59%
|2020
|11.2%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|15.75%
|2019
|1.1%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|55.08%
|2018
|-6.9%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|97.25%
|XTTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XTTPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79.5 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|88.46%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|175
|55.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.7 M
|0
|5.88 B
|84.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.20%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XTTPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|55.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.54%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|10.48%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|59.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|87.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|90.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XTTPX % Rank
|Energy
|92.10%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|66.94%
|Utilities
|7.64%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|25.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.14%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|47.58%
|Industrials
|0.12%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|34.68%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|91.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|90.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.32%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|90.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|90.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|90.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XTTPX % Rank
|US
|75.39%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|85.48%
|Non US
|23.80%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|12.10%
|XTTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.42%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|17.74%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|77.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|XTTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XTTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XTTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.61%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|46.55%
|XTTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XTTPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|96.18%
|XTTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XTTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XTTPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|80.99%
|XTTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 31, 2019
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.150
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2011
10.6
10.6%
Mr. Sallee joined the firm in 2005 and is an Executive Committee member and a member of the Tortoise Development Committee and serves as President of the Tortoise platform. He oversees Tortoise’s energy investment team and Tortoise/Ecofin co-managed energy products. Mr. Sallee serves as president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. closed-end funds, and is a member of the Investment Committee. He has more than 21 years of industry experience and regularly speaks on national media (CNBC). Previously, he served for five years as a senior financial analyst with Aquila, Inc., where he was responsible for analysis of capital allocation at the firm’s communications infrastructure subsidiary, Everest Connections. Mr. Sallee serves on the National Board of Directors of the Gabby Krause Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing joy, laughter and relief to children fighting life threatening disease. Mr. Sallee graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri with a degree in business administration. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mr. Brian Kessens joined the firm in 2008. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Previously, Mr. Kessens was a vice president in Citigroup’s global energy investment banking practice. Prior to Citigroup, he served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Kessens earned a Bachelor of Science in economics degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder. He served as Board President and nearly a decade as a board member and Treasurer for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), a Kansas City nonprofit preparing children with visual impairments to reach their highest potential in the sighted world. 032521
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Mr. Mick joined the firm in 2006 and is a member of the Investment Committee. He frequently engages with the firm's largest institutional clients. Mr. Mick has more than 21 years of industry experience. Previously, he was a senior finance specialist at General Electric Insurance Solutions (now Swiss Re) from 2003 to 2006 and a senior auditor at Ernst & Young from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Mick earned Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration and accounting, as well as a Master of Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder. 032521
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Mr. Thummel joined the firm in 2004. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. closed-end fund. Before joining the firm, he was director of finance at KLT, Inc., a subsidiary of Great Plains Energy, from 1998 to 2004 and a senior auditor at Ernst & Young from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Thummel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Kansas State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Kansas. He is a frequent energy sector contributor to financial media outlets including Bloomberg CNBC, Fox Business and Wall Street Journal. 032521
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Mr. Pang is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the firm, and is responsible for the firm’s public and private direct investments across energy strategies. Mr. Pang currently serves as President and Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. Mr. Pang has served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition II since the completion of its initial public offering in September 2020 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition II since July 2020. Mr. Pang served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition I from the completion of its initial public offering in March 2019, and as Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition I since January 2020, to the completion of its initial business combination on October 1, 2020, and he continues to serve on the board of directors of Hyliion Holdings Corp. Prior to joining Tortoise in 2014, Mr. Pang was a director in Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC’s Equity Capital Markets Group. Before joining Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC in 2012, he spent eight years in Citigroup Global Markets Inc.’s Investment Banking Division, where he focused on equity underwriting and corporate finance in the energy sector. Mr. Pang received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder. 032521
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Mr. Nick Holmes joined Ecofin Advisors, LLC in 2010 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager of the Sustainable Global Water strategy. He has extensive investment experience across the capital structure, acting as president of the Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and vice president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. He was the lead analyst on the three water-specific private placement transactions in the energy sector. He also continues to evaluate private investment opportunities on water projects in support of Ecofin’s Private Sustainable & Infrastructure team. Mr. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...