Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

mutual fund
XTTPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.0 -0.77 -2.28%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XTTPX) Primary
XTTPX (Mutual Fund)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.0 -0.77 -2.28%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XTTPX) Primary
XTTPX (Mutual Fund)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.0 -0.77 -2.28%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XTTPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

XTTPX | Fund

$33.00

$79.5 M

0.00%

2.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

Net Assets

$79.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.61%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

XTTPX | Fund

$33.00

$79.5 M

0.00%

2.42%

XTTPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    2227773
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Sallee

Fund Description

XTTPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XTTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.5% 29.4% 66.41%
1 Yr 6.7% -9.7% 32.0% 71.32%
3 Yr 20.8%* -4.1% 128.8% 32.81%
5 Yr 11.8%* -11.2% 33.1% 15.93%
10 Yr 1.4%* -13.0% 11.2% 17.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XTTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.2% -11.1% 56.2% 75.19%
2021 18.8% -6.1% 24.6% 8.59%
2020 11.2% -24.8% 46.7% 15.75%
2019 1.1% -4.4% 5.2% 54.24%
2018 -6.9% -7.3% -1.8% 97.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XTTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.6% 30.4% 67.97%
1 Yr 6.7% -9.7% 48.8% 73.85%
3 Yr 20.8%* -8.0% 128.8% 27.91%
5 Yr 11.8%* -11.2% 34.1% 15.93%
10 Yr 1.4%* -13.0% 14.6% 19.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XTTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.2% -11.1% 56.2% 74.42%
2021 18.8% -6.1% 24.6% 8.59%
2020 11.2% -24.8% 46.7% 15.75%
2019 1.1% -12.8% 5.2% 55.08%
2018 -6.9% -7.3% -1.8% 97.25%

NAV & Total Return History

XTTPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XTTPX Category Low Category High XTTPX % Rank
Net Assets 79.5 M 22 M 6.32 B 88.46%
Number of Holdings 34 1 175 55.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.7 M 0 5.88 B 84.00%
Weighting of Top 10 67.20% 39.8% 110.0% 33.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Williams Companies Inc 10.85%
  2. Enbridge Inc 9.29%
  3. ONEOK Inc 9.05%
  4. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 7.53%
  5. Tallgrass Energy LP Class A 7.22%
  6. TC Energy Corp 6.55%
  7. Plains GP Holdings LP Class A 5.63%
  8. Pembina Pipeline Corp 5.02%
  9. Targa Resources Corp 4.88%
  10. MPLX LP Partnership Units 4.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XTTPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 53.33% 133.88% 55.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.54% 0.00% 4.73% 10.48%
Cash 		0.27% -58.21% 13.09% 59.68%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 87.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 90.32%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 90.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XTTPX % Rank
Energy 		92.10% 29.76% 100.00% 66.94%
Utilities 		7.64% 0.00% 48.96% 25.81%
Basic Materials 		0.14% 0.00% 8.62% 47.58%
Industrials 		0.12% 0.00% 10.08% 34.68%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 91.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 90.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 90.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 90.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 90.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 90.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XTTPX % Rank
US 		75.39% 48.92% 130.59% 85.48%
Non US 		23.80% 0.00% 37.36% 12.10%

XTTPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XTTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.42% 0.35% 8.56% 17.74%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.35% 1.38% 77.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XTTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XTTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XTTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.61% 6.00% 248.00% 46.55%

XTTPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XTTPX Category Low Category High XTTPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 96.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XTTPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XTTPX Category Low Category High XTTPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -6.38% 9.57% 80.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XTTPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XTTPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Sallee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2011

10.6

10.6%

Mr. Sallee joined the firm in 2005 and is an Executive Committee member and a member of the Tortoise Development Committee and serves as President of the Tortoise platform. He oversees Tortoise’s energy investment team and Tortoise/Ecofin co-managed energy products. Mr. Sallee serves as president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. closed-end funds, and is a member of the Investment Committee. He has more than 21 years of industry experience and regularly speaks on national media (CNBC). Previously, he served for five years as a senior financial analyst with Aquila, Inc., where he was responsible for analysis of capital allocation at the firm’s communications infrastructure subsidiary, Everest Connections. Mr. Sallee serves on the National Board of Directors of the Gabby Krause Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing joy, laughter and relief to children fighting life threatening disease. Mr. Sallee graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri with a degree in business administration. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Brian Kessens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mr. Brian Kessens joined the firm in 2008. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Previously, Mr. Kessens was a vice president in Citigroup’s global energy investment banking practice. Prior to Citigroup, he served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Kessens earned a Bachelor of Science in economics degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder. He served as Board President and nearly a decade as a board member and Treasurer for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), a Kansas City nonprofit preparing children with visual impairments to reach their highest potential in the sighted world. 032521

James Mick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Mr. Mick joined the firm in 2006 and is a member of the Investment Committee. He frequently engages with the firm's largest institutional clients. Mr. Mick has more than 21 years of industry experience. Previously, he was a senior finance specialist at General Electric Insurance Solutions (now Swiss Re) from 2003 to 2006 and a senior auditor at Ernst & Young from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Mick earned Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration and accounting, as well as a Master of Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder. 032521

Robert Thummel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Mr. Thummel joined the firm in 2004. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. closed-end fund. Before joining the firm, he was director of finance at KLT, Inc., a subsidiary of Great Plains Energy, from 1998 to 2004 and a senior auditor at Ernst & Young from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Thummel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Kansas State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Kansas. He is a frequent energy sector contributor to financial media outlets including Bloomberg CNBC, Fox Business and Wall Street Journal. 032521

Stephen Pang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Mr. Pang is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the firm, and is responsible for the firm’s public and private direct investments across energy strategies. Mr. Pang currently serves as President and Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. Mr. Pang has served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition II since the completion of its initial public offering in September 2020 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition II since July 2020. Mr. Pang served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition I from the completion of its initial public offering in March 2019, and as Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition I since January 2020, to the completion of its initial business combination on October 1, 2020, and he continues to serve on the board of directors of Hyliion Holdings Corp. Prior to joining Tortoise in 2014, Mr. Pang was a director in Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC’s Equity Capital Markets Group. Before joining Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC in 2012, he spent eight years in Citigroup Global Markets Inc.’s Investment Banking Division, where he focused on equity underwriting and corporate finance in the energy sector. Mr. Pang received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder. 032521

Nicholas Holmes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Mr. Nick Holmes joined Ecofin Advisors, LLC in 2010 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager of the Sustainable Global Water strategy. He has extensive investment experience across the capital structure, acting as president of the Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and vice president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. He was the lead analyst on the three water-specific private placement transactions in the energy sector. He also continues to evaluate private investment opportunities on water projects in support of Ecofin’s Private Sustainable & Infrastructure team. Mr. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×