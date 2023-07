Eric Mok is a senior vice president, senior executive director, and portfolio manager of Templeton Asian equity strategies. He also has research responsibilities for companies in the technology sector across global emerging markets as well as companies in China and Taiwan. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1998, Mr. Mok was a junior accountant with Rebecca Ling Chartered Accountant. He entered the financial services industry in 1998. Mr. Mok holds an M.S. in investment management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a B.S. in actuarial science and economics from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and speaks English, Cantonese and Mandarin.