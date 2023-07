John Musgrave has worked as an investment analyst in the energy industry since 2004. Mr. Musgrave previously worked in Citigroup’s investment banking division where he focused on corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions in a wide range of industries, including energy MLPs. He also worked as an analyst for UBS Investment Bank’s Global Energy Group. Mr. Musgrave joined Cushing Asset Management in 2007, and his roles include research and portfolio management for the firm’s MLP-related funds. Mr. Musgrave received his B.B.A. in Finance from Texas A&M University.