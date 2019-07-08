Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$76.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
93.5%
Expense Ratio 6.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 138.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XRSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|3.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|3.68%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|22.08%
|10 Yr
|11.9%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|3.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|XRSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|98.99%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|95.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|98.31%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|99.68%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|71.79%
|Period
|XRSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|4.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|4.57%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|24.71%
|10 Yr
|11.9%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|3.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|XRSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|99.14%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|96.13%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|98.31%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|99.68%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|21.88%
|XRSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.6 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|85.86%
|Number of Holdings
|262
|2
|2736
|64.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.7 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|45.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.47%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|0.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.21%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|89.10%
|Stocks
|26.23%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|0.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|14.10%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|0.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|10.78%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|0.86%
|Other
|2.28%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|2.74%
|Cash
|-41.60%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|99.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|99.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.37%
|Real Estate
|0.12%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|18.65%
|Energy
|0.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.87%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|82.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.68%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|79.27%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|88.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.46%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRSFX % Rank
|US
|23.70%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|0.72%
|Non US
|2.53%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|1.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Corporate
|87.38%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|84.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.14%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|3.90%
|Securitized
|0.70%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|26.26%
|Government
|0.54%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|19.48%
|Derivative
|0.23%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|19.77%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|6.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRSFX % Rank
|US
|83.64%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|30.69%
|Non US
|4.57%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|96.40%
|XRSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.65%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|0.30%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|98.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XRSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XRSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XRSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|138.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|97.28%
|XRSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|97.13%
|XRSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XRSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRSFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.34%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|1.76%
|XRSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.642
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.702
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.476
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.597
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2016
5.69
5.7%
Patrick joined RiverNorth in 2004 and serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Patrick heads the firm's investment team and oversees all portfolio management activities at RiverNorth. Patrick also serves as the President and Chairman of RiverNorth Funds. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Patrick was Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in analyzing and structuring corporate transactions for investment management firms in addition to closed-end and open-end funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, structured investment vehicles and insurance/reinsurance companies. Patrick graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Andrew Kerai is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Kerai joined RiverNorth in 2015 and serves as a Senior Credit Strategist. Andrew analyzes credit performance and portfolio positioning within the marketplace lending strategy. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Mr. Kerai joined the Full Circle Advisors, LLC in July 2014 as Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager for the Fund. Mr. Kerai was previously an equity research analyst at National Securities Corp. covering publicly-traded credit-focused BDCs and other yield-oriented publicly-traded investment companies. Before covering BDC equities at National Securities, Mr. Kerai was an equity research associate at Janney Capital Markets covering the specialty finance sector, including credit card issuers, student lenders, commercial lenders, debt recovery companies, and pawn/payday lenders. Mr. Kerai was a portfolio analyst on the high yield bonds and leveraged loans team at Prudential Investments prior to his equity research roles. Mr. Kerai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has a B.A. from American University where he graduated with summa cum laude honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Janae Stanton joined RiverNorth in 2016 and serves as a Credit & Portfolio Risk Manager. Janae is responsible for quantitative portfolio analysis and asset valuation of the firm's marketplace lending strategy assets, with a focus on building proprietary default and prepayment models. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Janae was a Senior Risk Analyst at a marketplace lending platform, where she was responsible for managing loss expectations, monitoring and reporting credit risk, and providing product recommendations to improve profitability. Janae began her career in the Multifamily Division at Freddie Mac in McLean, VA, where she focused on multifamily mortgages, including multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Janae graduated from Central Michigan University with a B.S. in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
