Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$76.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 138.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XRSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverNorth Specialty Finance
  • Fund Family Name
    RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    4112782
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Galley

Fund Description

XRSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XRSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.1% 10.3% N/A
1 Yr N/A -9.9% 18.7% 3.75%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 3.68%
5 Yr -1.6%* -14.2% 37.5% 22.08%
10 Yr 11.9%* -9.1% 19.0% 3.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XRSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% 98.99%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% 95.98%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% 98.31%
2019 -0.8% -1.1% 5.1% 99.68%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.1% 71.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XRSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 7.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -18.1% 22.2% 4.52%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 4.57%
5 Yr -1.6%* -14.2% 37.5% 24.71%
10 Yr 11.9%* -9.1% 19.0% 3.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XRSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% 99.14%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% 96.13%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% 98.31%
2019 -0.8% -1.0% 5.1% 99.68%
2018 -0.8% -4.0% 0.2% 21.88%

NAV & Total Return History

XRSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XRSFX Category Low Category High XRSFX % Rank
Net Assets 76.6 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 85.86%
Number of Holdings 262 2 2736 64.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.7 M -492 M 2.55 B 45.24%
Weighting of Top 10 93.47% 3.0% 100.0% 0.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rivernorth Lendingclub 32.75%
  2. Rivernorth Prosper 29.79%
  3. Square 19.38%
  4. Square 19.38%
  5. Square 19.38%
  6. Square 19.38%
  7. Square 19.38%
  8. Square 19.38%
  9. Square 19.38%
  10. Square 19.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XRSFX % Rank
Bonds 		88.21% 0.00% 154.38% 89.10%
Stocks 		26.23% -0.60% 52.82% 0.72%
Preferred Stocks 		14.10% 0.00% 14.10% 0.14%
Convertible Bonds 		10.78% 0.00% 17.89% 0.86%
Other 		2.28% -63.70% 32.06% 2.74%
Cash 		-41.60% -52.00% 100.00% 99.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRSFX % Rank
Financial Services 		99.84% 0.00% 100.00% 3.37%
Real Estate 		0.12% 0.00% 86.71% 18.65%
Energy 		0.03% 0.00% 100.00% 71.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.01% 0.00% 100.00% 19.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.87%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 82.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.68%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 79.27%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 88.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRSFX % Rank
US 		23.70% -0.60% 47.59% 0.72%
Non US 		2.53% -0.01% 5.26% 1.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRSFX % Rank
Corporate 		87.38% 0.00% 129.69% 84.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.14% 0.00% 99.98% 3.90%
Securitized 		0.70% 0.00% 97.24% 26.26%
Government 		0.54% 0.00% 99.07% 19.48%
Derivative 		0.23% 0.00% 45.95% 19.77%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 4.66% 6.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRSFX % Rank
US 		83.64% 0.00% 150.64% 30.69%
Non US 		4.57% 0.00% 118.12% 96.40%

XRSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XRSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.65% 0.03% 18.97% 0.30%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.84% 98.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XRSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XRSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XRSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 138.00% 1.00% 255.00% 97.28%

XRSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XRSFX Category Low Category High XRSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 97.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XRSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XRSFX Category Low Category High XRSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.34% -2.39% 14.30% 1.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XRSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XRSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Galley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2016

5.69

5.7%

Patrick joined RiverNorth in 2004 and serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Patrick heads the firm's investment team and oversees all portfolio management activities at RiverNorth. Patrick also serves as the President and Chairman of RiverNorth Funds. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Patrick was Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in analyzing and structuring corporate transactions for investment management firms in addition to closed-end and open-end funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, structured investment vehicles and insurance/reinsurance companies. Patrick graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Andrew Kerai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Andrew Kerai is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Kerai joined RiverNorth in 2015 and serves as a Senior Credit Strategist. Andrew analyzes credit performance and portfolio positioning within the marketplace lending strategy. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Mr. Kerai joined the Full Circle Advisors, LLC in July 2014 as Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager for the Fund. Mr. Kerai was previously an equity research analyst at National Securities Corp. covering publicly-traded credit-focused BDCs and other yield-oriented publicly-traded investment companies. Before covering BDC equities at National Securities, Mr. Kerai was an equity research associate at Janney Capital Markets covering the specialty finance sector, including credit card issuers, student lenders, commercial lenders, debt recovery companies, and pawn/payday lenders. Mr. Kerai was a portfolio analyst on the high yield bonds and leveraged loans team at Prudential Investments prior to his equity research roles. Mr. Kerai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has a B.A. from American University where he graduated with summa cum laude honors.

Janae Stanton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Janae Stanton joined RiverNorth in 2016 and serves as a Credit & Portfolio Risk Manager. Janae is responsible for quantitative portfolio analysis and asset valuation of the firm's marketplace lending strategy assets, with a focus on building proprietary default and prepayment models. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Janae was a Senior Risk Analyst at a marketplace lending platform, where she was responsible for managing loss expectations, monitoring and reporting credit risk, and providing product recommendations to improve profitability. Janae began her career in the Multifamily Division at Freddie Mac in McLean, VA, where she focused on multifamily mortgages, including multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Janae graduated from Central Michigan University with a B.S. in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

