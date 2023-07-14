Mr. Burke has managed the MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Mr. Burke joined MacKay Shields as a Managing Director in July 2017. Before joining the firm, he held various leadership roles in capital markets over the last 30 years, spending most of his time in the municipal markets. In his last role, he managed the Global Futures, Derivative Clearing, and Foreign Exchange Prime Brokerage businesses at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Burke ran Credit Hedge Fund Sales, the group that was responsible for marketing credit & interest rate derivatives, as well as CLOs and structured products to institutional investors. He also worked in the firm’s private equity group, raising capital for leveraged buyout and venture capital funds. He started his career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the municipal bond department covering insurance, hedge fund, and asset management clients. Mr. Burke holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Gabelli School at Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with High Honors in Economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA® charterholder.