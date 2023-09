Portnoy is president of the RMR Advisors, Inc. He is also a director, president, chief executive officer and a minority beneficial owner of REIT Management. Portnoy is also a managing trustee of three REITs: HRPT Properties Trust, Hospitality Properties Trust and Senior Housing Properties Trust. Prior to joining our advisor and REIT Management in 2003, he was Senior Investment Officer with the International Finance Corporation, a part of the World Bank Group, and an investment banker.