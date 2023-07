William Scapell, CFA, Executive Vice President, is Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities and a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s preferred securities portfolios. He has 28 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Mr. Scapell worked in the fixed income research department at Merrill Lynch, where he was their chief strategist for preferred securities for three years, and a vice president in corporate finance and treasury department for two years. Previously, he held bank supervision and monetary policy roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for five years. Mr. Scapell holds a BA from Vassar College and an MA from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. He is based in New York.