Mr. Pierre Weinstein (no relation to Boaz) joined Saba at launch in April 2009. Prior to Saba, Mr. Weinstein was a Portfolio Manager at Saba Principal Strategies, the proprietary credit trading group at Deutsche Bank since January 2005, where he managed the equity derivatives and international convertible bond strategies. Mr. Weinstein started his investment career at Société Générale in Paris in 1998 as an equity derivatives market maker and had various roles until 2004 including a position as a convertible bond proprietary trader in New York. Mr. Weinstein holds a Ms in Engineering from École Centrale Lyon and a Ms in Finance from École HEC in Paris.