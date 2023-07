Lee A. Calfo is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser and has served as President and a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2019. Mr. Calfo is also the President and founder of Bluestone Capital Management, LLC, an investment advisory firm, where he serves as a Portfolio Manager and has managed the firm’s asset management strategies, since 2010. He has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of J. Alden Associates, Inc., a broker-dealer, and Alden Capital Management, an asset management firm, since 2018. Mr. Calfo served as President of MCG Securities LLC, a broker-dealer, from 2012 to 2017. Prior to founding Bluestone Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Calfo served as President of Iron Bay Capital in 2011, Portfolio Manager at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. from 2007 to 2009, and Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research at Cohen & Company Securities, LLC from 2004 to 2007