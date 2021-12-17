Ms. McAndrews joined Pantheon in 2002. She currently serves as a member of Pantheon UK’s Partnership Board, leads the Adviser’s North American primary fund investment activity, and is chair of the Adviser’s U.S. Regional Investment Committee and a member of the Pantheon UK International Investment Committee and the Global Infrastructure Committee. Prior to joining the Pantheon in 2002, she was a Principal at Capital Z Partners in Asia, where she was responsible for executing investments in private equity funds and in fund management companies. Previously, Ms. McAndrews was a Director at Russell Investments from 1995 to 1998 in their private equity group. Ms. McAndrews received a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in International Studies and Economics and an MA from Stanford University in International Policy Studies.