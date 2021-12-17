Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XPEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|8.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|35.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.1%
|25.4%
|26.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XPEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|XPEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-46.5%
|21.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-77.0%
|12.4%
|8.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|32.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|26.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XPEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|N/A
|XPEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|21
|389
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.9%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|N/A
|XPEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|60.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|XPEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|75.90%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XPEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XPEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|31.03%
|XPEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|57.78%
|XPEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|XPEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|79.07%
|XPEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Ms. McAndrews joined Pantheon in 2002. She currently serves as a member of Pantheon UK’s Partnership Board, leads the Adviser’s North American primary fund investment activity, and is chair of the Adviser’s U.S. Regional Investment Committee and a member of the Pantheon UK International Investment Committee and the Global Infrastructure Committee. Prior to joining the Pantheon in 2002, she was a Principal at Capital Z Partners in Asia, where she was responsible for executing investments in private equity funds and in fund management companies. Previously, Ms. McAndrews was a Director at Russell Investments from 1995 to 1998 in their private equity group. Ms. McAndrews received a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in International Studies and Economics and an MA from Stanford University in International Policy Studies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Mr. McCrary joined Pantheon in 2007. He currently serves as a senior member of the Pantheon’s North American primary investment team focusing on fund investments and co-investments. He is a member of the Adviser’s U.S. Regional Investment Committee and chairs the Co-Investment Committee. Prior to joining Pantheon in 2007, he was the head of the U.S. Partnership Team at Adams Street Partners where he was responsible for primary and secondary fund investments. Previously, he held several investment banking and principal investing positions during a 20-year career with Bank of America and Continental Bank. Dennis received a BA from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 10, 2016
5.56
5.6%
Mr. Buenneke, Partner, joined Pantheon Ventures (US) LP (“Pantheon”) in 2004. Prior to joining Pantheon, he spent seven years at HarbourVest Partners, Duke Street Capital and Paul Capital Partners. Mr. Buenneke holds an AB in government from Dartmouth College and a MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Mr. Garfunkle, Partner, joined Pantheon Ventures (US) LP (“Pantheon”) in 1999. Mr. Garfunkle joined Pantheon having worked with Cambridge Associates in their Boston and Menlo Park offices. He holds a BA in History and Economics from Brown University, and is a CFA Charterholder. Mr. Garfunkle is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Evan Corley. Evan joined Pantheon in 2004. He is a Partner and senior investment professional in Pantheon’s Global Infrastructure and Real Assets team.Prior to joining Pantheon, Evan worked at Polaris Venture Partners in Boston and JP Morgan in London. Evan holds a BS in Business Administration, with a concentration in finance and economics, from Boston University’s School of Management. Evan is based in San Francisco and has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Kathryn joined AMG Pantheon Fund, LLC in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Kathryn was with GIC Special Investments. Before that, Kathryn was responsible for direct investments at Centre Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Kathryn holds a BA and MA in Modern Languages from Oxford University. Kathryn is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Mr. Scarpa joined Pantheon in 2007. He currently serves as Managing Director of Pantheon, leads the secondaries presence in the U.S., and is a member of the Pantheon’s Global Secondary Investment Committee. His focus is on secondary deal origination, analysis, structuring, execution and management of investments. Prior to joining Pantheon in 2007, Mr. Scarpa was previously a partner at Coller Capital where he was a key member of the senior team. Prior to Coller Capital, Mr. Scarpa worked at Thomas H. Lee Putnam Ventures, Merrill Lynch, and Skadden Arps. Rudy received his BS at Indiana University and his JD from New York University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Jeff joined Pantheon in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Jeff was a principal at Allied Capital. Previously, Jeff was a vice president in Lehman Brothers’ investment banking division. Jeff holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Gustavus Adolphus College and a MBA from Northwestern University. Jeff is a CFA Charterholder. Jeffis based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Kevin joined AMG Pantheon Master Fund, LLC in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Kevin worked at Morgan Stanley in New York where he spent over a year as an Associate in the firm’s strategy and execution group. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Kevin spent two years at Pacific Corporate Group in La Jolla as a Private Equity Analyst and, prior to that, two years at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown as an Investment Banking Analyst in the firm’s consumer group. Kevin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a finance degree from the University of Notre Dame, earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and is a CFA charterholder. Kevin is based in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...