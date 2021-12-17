Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XPEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Pantheon Fund, LLC
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Susan McAndrews

Fund Description

XPEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -40.8% 42.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 43.0% 8.00%
3 Yr N/A* -52.1% 23.1% 35.00%
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 25.4% 26.67%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 27.0% N/A
2020 N/A -11.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -46.5% 21.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -77.0% 12.4% 8.00%
3 Yr N/A* -36.2% 44.2% 32.50%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 31.8% 26.67%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 27.0% N/A
2020 N/A -11.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XPEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XPEAX Category Low Category High XPEAX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 4.4 M 31.2 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 21 389 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -21.4 M 5.86 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.9% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XPEAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.33% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% N/A
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -0.34% 100.00% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% N/A

XPEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.22% 4.04% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.25% 1.90% 60.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

XPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 75.90%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 124.00% 31.03%

XPEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XPEAX Category Low Category High XPEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 57.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XPEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XPEAX Category Low Category High XPEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -2.66% 5.19% 79.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XPEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XPEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Susan McAndrews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Ms. McAndrews joined Pantheon in 2002. She currently serves as a member of Pantheon UK’s Partnership Board, leads the Adviser’s North American primary fund investment activity, and is chair of the Adviser’s U.S. Regional Investment Committee and a member of the Pantheon UK International Investment Committee and the Global Infrastructure Committee. Prior to joining the Pantheon in 2002, she was a Principal at Capital Z Partners in Asia, where she was responsible for executing investments in private equity funds and in fund management companies. Previously, Ms. McAndrews was a Director at Russell Investments from 1995 to 1998 in their private equity group. Ms. McAndrews received a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in International Studies and Economics and an MA from Stanford University in International Policy Studies.

Dennis McCrary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. McCrary joined Pantheon in 2007. He currently serves as a senior member of the Pantheon’s North American primary investment team focusing on fund investments and co-investments. He is a member of the Adviser’s U.S. Regional Investment Committee and chairs the Co-Investment Committee. Prior to joining Pantheon in 2007, he was the head of the U.S. Partnership Team at Adams Street Partners where he was responsible for primary and secondary fund investments. Previously, he held several investment banking and principal investing positions during a 20-year career with Bank of America and Continental Bank. Dennis received a BA from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Brian Buenneke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 10, 2016

5.56

5.6%

Mr. Buenneke, Partner, joined Pantheon Ventures (US) LP (“Pantheon”) in 2004. Prior to joining Pantheon, he spent seven years at HarbourVest Partners, Duke Street Capital and Paul Capital Partners. Mr. Buenneke holds an AB in government from Dartmouth College and a MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Matt Garfunkle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Mr. Garfunkle, Partner, joined Pantheon Ventures (US) LP (“Pantheon”) in 1999. Mr. Garfunkle joined Pantheon having worked with Cambridge Associates in their Boston and Menlo Park offices. He holds a BA in History and Economics from Brown University, and is a CFA Charterholder. Mr. Garfunkle is based in San Francisco.

Evan Corley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Evan Corley. Evan joined Pantheon in 2004. He is a Partner and senior investment professional in Pantheon’s Global Infrastructure and Real Assets team.Prior to joining Pantheon, Evan worked at Polaris Venture Partners in Boston and JP Morgan in London. Evan holds a BS in Business Administration, with a concentration in finance and economics, from Boston University’s School of Management. Evan is based in San Francisco and has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018

Kathryn Leaf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Kathryn joined AMG Pantheon Fund, LLC in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Kathryn was with GIC Special Investments. Before that, Kathryn was responsible for direct investments at Centre Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Kathryn holds a BA and MA in Modern Languages from Oxford University. Kathryn is based in San Francisco.

Rudy Scarpa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Mr. Scarpa joined Pantheon in 2007. He currently serves as Managing Director of Pantheon, leads the secondaries presence in the U.S., and is a member of the Pantheon’s Global Secondary Investment Committee. His focus is on secondary deal origination, analysis, structuring, execution and management of investments. Prior to joining Pantheon in 2007, Mr. Scarpa was previously a partner at Coller Capital where he was a key member of the senior team. Prior to Coller Capital, Mr. Scarpa worked at Thomas H. Lee Putnam Ventures, Merrill Lynch, and Skadden Arps. Rudy received his BS at Indiana University and his JD from New York University School of Law.

Jeff Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Jeff joined Pantheon in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Jeff was a principal at Allied Capital. Previously, Jeff was a vice president in Lehman Brothers’ investment banking division. Jeff holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Gustavus Adolphus College and a MBA from Northwestern University. Jeff is a CFA Charterholder. Jeffis based in San Francisco.

Kevin Dunwoodie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Kevin joined AMG Pantheon Master Fund, LLC in 2008. Prior to joining Pantheon, Kevin worked at Morgan Stanley in New York where he spent over a year as an Associate in the firm’s strategy and execution group. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Kevin spent two years at Pacific Corporate Group in La Jolla as a Private Equity Analyst and, prior to that, two years at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown as an Investment Banking Analyst in the firm’s consumer group. Kevin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a finance degree from the University of Notre Dame, earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and is a CFA charterholder. Kevin is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

