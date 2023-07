Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.