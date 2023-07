Steve Shigekawa, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2002. Steve is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities group. He has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Prior to that, he was an analyst with the firm covering REIT securities. .Previously, he was a research associate at Prudential Securities, an intern at Cohen & Steers Capital Management, and an associate at Wilshire Associates, where he spent four years. He received a BA from the University of California at Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University.