Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps

XNRGX | Fund

$18.77

$832 M

0.00%

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

29.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$832 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XNRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 29.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    44706954
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Devir

Fund Description

XNRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.5% 29.4% 28.13%
1 Yr 19.9% -9.7% 32.0% 10.85%
3 Yr 29.9%* -4.1% 128.8% 3.91%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 33.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.2% -11.1% 56.2% 47.29%
2021 23.1% -6.1% 24.6% 3.13%
2020 -16.3% -24.8% 46.7% 89.76%
2019 N/A -4.4% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.6% 30.4% 32.03%
1 Yr 19.9% -9.7% 48.8% 16.92%
3 Yr 29.9%* -8.0% 128.8% 3.10%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 34.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.2% -11.1% 56.2% 47.29%
2021 23.1% -6.1% 24.6% 3.13%
2020 -16.3% -24.8% 46.7% 89.76%
2019 N/A -12.8% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XNRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XNRGX Category Low Category High XNRGX % Rank
Net Assets 832 M 22 M 6.32 B 30.77%
Number of Holdings 175 1 175 0.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 438 M 0 5.88 B 40.00%
Weighting of Top 10 63.54% 39.8% 110.0% 38.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 24.09%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 22.89%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.09%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.13%
  5. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 9.16%
  6. Pimco Cayman Commdty Fd Ix 8.44%
  7. Pimco Cayman Commdty Fd Ix 8.44%
  8. Pimco Cayman Commdty Fd Ix 8.44%
  9. Pimco Cayman Commdty Fd Ix 8.44%
  10. Pimco Cayman Commdty Fd Ix 8.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XNRGX % Rank
Stocks 		110.43% 53.33% 133.88% 8.87%
Bonds 		44.12% 0.00% 44.12% 0.81%
Other 		3.66% -36.30% 8.13% 1.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 40.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 32.26%
Cash 		-58.21% -58.21% 13.09% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNRGX % Rank
Energy 		78.90% 29.76% 100.00% 84.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.46% 0.00% 13.46% 0.81%
Real Estate 		3.96% 0.00% 14.30% 4.03%
Utilities 		3.16% 0.00% 48.96% 50.00%
Technology 		0.52% 0.00% 19.24% 11.29%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 56.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 32.26%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 36.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 33.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 37.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 60.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNRGX % Rank
US 		103.17% 48.92% 130.59% 7.26%
Non US 		7.26% 0.00% 37.36% 63.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNRGX % Rank
Government 		58.74% 0.00% 58.74% 0.88%
Corporate 		20.27% 0.00% 100.00% 15.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.25% 0.00% 100.00% 92.17%
Derivative 		9.74% 0.00% 9.74% 0.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 34.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 34.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNRGX % Rank
US 		39.25% 0.00% 40.73% 1.61%
Non US 		4.87% 0.00% 4.87% 0.81%

XNRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.35% 8.56% 57.26%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.35% 1.38% 97.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 6.00% 248.00% 87.07%

XNRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XNRGX Category Low Category High XNRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 90.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XNRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XNRGX Category Low Category High XNRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.96% -6.38% 9.57% 9.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XNRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XNRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Devir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Devir is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a managing director and head of equity strategies at Barclays Capital in New York. He previously held a similar role at Lehman Brothers from 2005-2008. Before that, Mr. Devir worked for nine years in the equity division of Credit Suisse First Boston as director and portfolio manager in the European proprietary trading group in London and as director and head of U.S. equity proprietary trading in New York. He holds an undergraduate degree from Siena College.

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Greg Sharenow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Sharenow is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager focusing on real assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He holds bachelor's degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

