Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
29.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$832 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.5%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 118.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|28.13%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|10.85%
|3 Yr
|29.9%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|3.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|16.2%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|47.29%
|2021
|23.1%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|3.13%
|2020
|-16.3%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|89.76%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|XNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|XNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|832 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|30.77%
|Number of Holdings
|175
|1
|175
|0.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|438 M
|0
|5.88 B
|40.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.54%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|38.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Stocks
|110.43%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|8.87%
|Bonds
|44.12%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|0.81%
|Other
|3.66%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|1.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|40.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|32.26%
|Cash
|-58.21%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Energy
|78.90%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|84.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.46%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|0.81%
|Real Estate
|3.96%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|4.03%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|50.00%
|Technology
|0.52%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|11.29%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|56.45%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.26%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|36.29%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|33.06%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|37.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|60.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNRGX % Rank
|US
|103.17%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|7.26%
|Non US
|7.26%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|63.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Government
|58.74%
|0.00%
|58.74%
|0.88%
|Corporate
|20.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.25%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.17%
|Derivative
|9.74%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|0.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNRGX % Rank
|US
|39.25%
|0.00%
|40.73%
|1.61%
|Non US
|4.87%
|0.00%
|4.87%
|0.81%
|XNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|57.26%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|97.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|XNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|118.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|87.07%
|XNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|90.08%
|XNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNRGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.96%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|9.92%
|XNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Devir is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a managing director and head of equity strategies at Barclays Capital in New York. He previously held a similar role at Lehman Brothers from 2005-2008. Before that, Mr. Devir worked for nine years in the equity division of Credit Suisse First Boston as director and portfolio manager in the European proprietary trading group in London and as director and head of U.S. equity proprietary trading in New York. He holds an undergraduate degree from Siena College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Sharenow is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager focusing on real assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He holds bachelor's degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
