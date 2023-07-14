Mr. Devir is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a managing director and head of equity strategies at Barclays Capital in New York. He previously held a similar role at Lehman Brothers from 2005-2008. Before that, Mr. Devir worked for nine years in the equity division of Credit Suisse First Boston as director and portfolio manager in the European proprietary trading group in London and as director and head of U.S. equity proprietary trading in New York. He holds an undergraduate degree from Siena College.